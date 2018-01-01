The Gym Concept with Monetary Muscle

Retro Fitness

In the growing $28 billion health and fitness industry in the United States, trends come and go. Fads disrupt the marketplace, but they eventually fizzle out and fade away. Some concepts stand the test of time and thrive no matter how or where the market shifts. This is Retro Fitness. Franchising since 2006 our core DNA of providing more fitness for less money, and our commitment to making our franchisees successful has remained the same. This is why Retro Fitness has outlived and outperformed much of the industry.

Our standard of excellence is unmatched by the competition. Our brand, the design of our facilities, the experience of our corporate team, the training and the ongoing support and operational excellence will provide you everything you need to excel at owning your own business. Because of that, you don’t need fitness or franchise experience. Our diverse group of franchisees include an NFL quarterback and other professional athletes, doctors, lawyers, C-level executives, multi-brand entrepreneurs and other investment seekers. They've all recognized a great opportunity and chosen Retro Fitness to grow and expand their portfolios.

Retro Fitness 2.0

Our brand and concept is evolving and strengthening. While we stay true to our low cost $19.99/monthly entry level membership, Retro Fitness is no longer just a big box gym. Our 2.0 model now includes the most popular functional training areas that consumers desire most – heart-rate monitored one-on-one personal training, small group training in a defined area (STRONG training), and large group training that provides what gym-goers want most – data on the workouts that shows them their progress and results in real time. These training modules provide additional revenue opportunities that you can bank on.

Retro Fitness 2.0 is the answer to staying on top of the competition by continuing to give the consumer more value and more fitness for less money.

One Iconic Brand Partners With Another

Our 2.0 model and the strides we have taken as a brand led Retro Fitness to being named the Official Fitness Center of the New York Yankees, and being endorsed by starting shortstop, Didi Gregoius.

Fiscally Fit!

As our 2.0 model grows, our longevity as a brand is rooted in the combination of our strategic entry level $19.99/mo price point, our state-of-the-art gym facilities that feature 60-75 pieces of cardio equipment with personal LCD television screens, three different types of circuit training equipment, and amenities that efficiently uses all available square footage.

Retro Fitness offers the following amenities which provide franchisees with multiple revenue streams maximizing bottom line returns.

Retro Blends® Smoothie Bar

Tanning

Group Fitness

Personal Training

State of the art Equipment

Pro Shop

Hyrdomassage

All Clubs Access

Child Sitting

And more!

The result is an expertly designed space that has streamlined operations, and a high return on investment that produces strong unit economics.

Real Estate Flexibility

The site selection process at Retro Fitness is a comprehensive collaboration of information examination that includes full demographic analysis and competitor breakdown, combined with expert site selection and lease negotiation assistance. Venues include:

Retail strip centers

Urban and downtown locations

Industrial sites

Training & Support

From the day you sign your franchisee agreement, the Retro team is there to support you throughout the entire process. Training and support includes:

Dedicated financial broker to assist prospective franchisees through the execution of strategic funding solutions to support Retro Fitness club development

Site Selection Assistance - Find the top sites in your area

Design & Construction Assistance - We oversee every aspect of build out

Retro University - Learn the tools for success

Exclusive Vendors with Negotiated Pricing Assistance - Life Fitness and Under Armour

Pre-Sales Period - Recruit members months prior to opening

Manager Recruitment - Retro hires and trains your club manager

Local Store Marketing - Bring members to your club

Ongoing Operational Support - Dedicated operational representative for your store

Equipment Innovation - Access to the latest machines in the industry

Marketing/Public Relations Support - Continuous promotion of your gym

The next step is up to you. Contact us today to learn more about becoming the next Retro Fitness franchisee!