Sport Clips Haircuts

Sport Clips is a sports-themed haircutting franchise specializing in haircuts for men and boys, and offers a semi-absentee, recession resistant, lifestyle franchise (12-15 hours per week is typical) for entrepreneurs who want to continue to work at current job while building an investment in their business.

Why Build Your Sport Clips Business?

GREATER FREEDOM

Enjoy greater freedom and reach your personal and financial goals growing a business on your terms that will always be in demand and has recurring revenue.

FLEXIBLE LIFESTYLE

Our manager-run business model allows you to work ON your business, not IN your business. The transitional business model puts you on the path to exit your day job once maturity in your stores is achieved.

FIRM FOUNDATION

Sport clips delivers stability with our 97.6% continuity rate and is ideal for diversifying your current business, investments and/or retirement strategy. Haircutting is considered to be relatively resistant to economic conditions, can’t be outsourced, and when tough times cause consumers to pull back from eating out and discretionary personal services, haircuts continue.

WHY IS SPORT CLIPS A GOOD INVESTMENT?

It’s a winning concept — a great haircut experience for men and boys in a fun sports-themed environment. With over 1,700 stores and adding over 150 new locations each year, Sport Clips is by far the leading men’s and boys’ haircut franchise in North America, in all 50 states and Canada.

For entrepreneurs looking to build a business, this is a great recession-resistant business with no receivables, and no industry experience is necessary. Better yet, you hire a manager and keep your current job, while building your business with a Top 10 franchise.