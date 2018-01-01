A home-based business model that offers a unique service and makes a difference!

About

Owning a Tutor Doctor franchise is an opportunity to join the fastest growing franchise in a rapidly expanding, recession-resistant industry while making a difference in your community. Tutor Doctor franchisees, who manage a team of professional tutors, benefit from our successful one-to-one tutoring model that provides at-home service to students of all ages.

Utilizing a home-based business model, Tutor Doctor eliminates the need for high overhead costs associated with a traditional bricks and mortar business. With over 400 franchises in 15 countries, there has never been a better opportunity to join our team!

83% of Tutor Doctor Franchisees come from backgrounds other than education

In fact, 25% of Tutor Doctor’s franchise community has a background in financial services, IT, manufacturing, and healthcare. From housewives to leaders in their industries (e.g. ex-president of Boeing), Tutor Doctor franchisees have all had three things in common. They wanted:

To be proud by the product or service they represented,

To feel passionate about what they did, and

To make money

Tutoring has become a prime method for bolstering traditional learning. . . it is filling a need and offering services that parents feel schools are no longer able to provide. The growing desire for academic excellence and lack of resources in our school systems are the drivers behind today's boom. Tutor Doctor’s growing influence in the industry hasn’t gone unnoticed; our tutor franchise program was voted number one in-home tutoring franchise worldwide by Entrepreneur Magazine. They also won the Child’s Magazine’s Parents Choice Award in 2010, 2011, and 2013 and the Top 50 Franchises for Minorities, National Minority Franchising Initiative

If you want to be part of a growing network of diverse franchisees who make money while making a difference - join the Tutor Doctor family!