Healthier 4U Vending is the premier delivery system for healthier eating choices for people on the go

Join the Tipping Point of the Vending Industry!

Healthier 4U Vending, a wholly owned subsidiary of 21st Century Technologies Group, was launched to be the premier healthy vending company in the world. Taking advantage of our expertise in manufacturing, distribution and product sourcing with top notch customer service, we have quickly become the leader in the vending industry.

At our training facility in Las Vegas, Nevada, we provide the gold standard in training and technical support in the vending industry. We show you how to take advantage of our state-of-the-art remote access technology, allowing you to monitor your machines from anywhere on the web. We also give you hands-on experience loading and maintaining the machines. We provide important information regarding the tax advantages of owning your own business, showing you how to gain additional write-offs and benefits. Our goal is to provide our clients with all of the necessary information and tools to be a success in this industry, not just to survive in it.

Why Healthier 4U Vending?

Healthier 4U Vending is the premier delivery system for healthier eating choices for people on the go. With several different levels of investment available, you can become an independent owner/operator of these artfully nationally branded machines.

At Healthier4U Vending we provide not just machines and a business model, we also provide you with a selection of actual locations for you to place machines. We have in house experts that find locations for your machines in your area. Our location specialists will work with you to find the best locations that fit your needs, both in geographic position, as well as you choice in types of locations you want us to locate for you (i.e. Schools, Gyms, etc.). Once we have some sites selected we will have you go review the locations, upon your approval of the locations we will setup the machine install. It’s that easy!

Our unique, American made machines offer complete remote access technology. This enables credit and debit card acceptance as well as access to sales figures, maintenance needs and inventory stock levels, all viewable online. Here are more reasons for choosing Healthier 4U:

No franchise fees.

Locations are provided

Business Plan and training in Las Vegas.

No territory or limitations on where you operate.

Machines made in America - manufactured by UAW Teamsters!

You get the best in equipment, price and service, making Healthier 4U Vending a better choice for us all.

Customization and personalization to fit your requirements, from investment levels and specialized products to business coaching and training - we offer it all.

A full-service opportunity that gives you that needed advantage in the marketplace.

Premier training and support

Training and hands-on experience during a 2-day training seminar following purchase. We have experts in each aspect of the business available to you: technical support, hardware support, business services and coaching, and sales and product support.

Access to our staff of professionals with over 100 years of combined experience setting up, operating and supporting small businesses.

An overview of the industry and your role in it. We provide everything you need to realize your potential in the industry, whether it's with 5 or 500 machines.

Is this the business you've been looking for?

We have opportunities for motivated people who want to become part of this new and exciting evolution in the vending industry - people who aren't scared of change but instead embrace the changes in technology (remote monitoring software, credit and debit card acceptance on vending machines), and changes in eating habits and choices of Americans. You don't need technical expertise or know-how, just a desire to learn, because we can teach you the rest!