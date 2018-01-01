Club Z! In-Home Tutoring

Top ranked SAT/ACT test prep company. Over 400 locations. Owners manage staff of In-home and Online tutors.

About

Club Z! franchise owners manage a staff of tutors that provide one on one instruction for students and business professionals in the comfort and convenience of the students home at an extremely competitive rate. If you have a desire to start a business of your own, follow a proven business plan, and want to team up with industry leaders, then Club Z! could be for you.

Franchise Opportunities

The private tutoring market continues to boom, even in a soft economy. The tutoring market in the United States is estimated at over 9 billion dollars a year. Worldwide the tutoring market is projected to be 100 Billion dollars by the year 2017. The main reason for growth is colleges and universities becoming increasingly selective in who they will admit. This is and will continue to be a key market driver for years to come.

3 Growing Profit Centers

K-12th 1 to 1 tutoring. Our tutoring is conducted in the home of the student or another mutually agreed location. Club Z!’s program is extremely effective; our average student improves two letter grades in just 60 days. Test Prep. We offer proprietary programs For the PSAT, SAT, ACT and Study Skills. Our average student improves 200 points on the SAT and 2-3 points on the ACT. Club Z! also offers test prep programs for the SSAT, ISEE, GMAT, GRE, LSAT and MCAT. Online Tutoring. Club Z! franchise owners can offer online test prep, subject tutoring and our ON-Demand homework help program.

Benefits

We have designed the Club Z! franchise to be among the most reasonable in the tutoring industry. Our franchise package is currently $27,250. An additional $15,000 is needed for start-up expenses and advertising. Some highlights of your investment are:

Home Based/Low Overhead - No storefront needed. Work out of your home! By eliminating the high overhead associated with a storefront or center, Club Z! owners can focus their resources on advertising, marketing and management.

We Help Furnish the Qualified Tutors - We provide franchisees access to pre-screened tutors, all with certifications and/or degrees with 2 plus years of proven tutoring experience.

All Subjects/ Grade levels - Your tutors will be qualified to provide tutoring in all subjects and grade levels. Club Z! also has proprietary curriculum such as SAT, ACT and Study Skills programs so that franchises can offer top quality programs to its students and schools.

Your tutors will be qualified to provide tutoring in all subjects and grade levels. Club Z! also has proprietary curriculum such as SAT, ACT and Study Skills programs so that franchises can offer top quality programs to its students and schools. National Advertising/ Marketing Support – Club Z! spends 100's of thousands of dollars on National advertising programs each year for our franchisees. Our company has built a tremendous presence on the Internet so that franchisees can hit the ground running when they launch their business. In addition our principals have a combined 65+ years of marketing experience. Our exclusive Club Z! Marketing Plan has been developed and time-tested over the last 12 years. This plan has been proven to be successful in hundreds of markets throughout the United States and Canada. Franchise owners also receive access to our Advertising Department that creates and prepares all of your marketing materials.

National Advertising/ Marketing Support – Club Z! spends 100's of thousands of dollars on National advertising programs each year for our franchisees. Our company has built a tremendous presence on the Internet so that franchisees can hit the ground running when they launch their business. In addition our principals have a combined 65+ years of marketing experience. Our exclusive Club Z! Marketing Plan has been developed and time-tested over the last 12 years. This plan has been proven to be successful in hundreds of markets throughout the United States and Canada. Franchise owners also receive access to our Advertising Department that creates and prepares all of your marketing materials.

Our Call Center, Your Competitive Advantage - Our call center can answer all incoming calls for our franchise owners during business hours. This one of kind service "sells" your potential clients on using our service, and even schedules your enrollment meetings using a web-based calendar. By utilizing our call center, franchises never miss an opportunity for a client and create time to focus on the growth and management of their business. Our staff can also make outbound calls to set appointments with schools for franchise owners to introduce the schools to our Annual Achievement Awards (scholarships) to help in developing a good, working relationship with the public and private schools in the area.

Unparalleled Ongoing Support - You will have unlimited access to our staff during business hours and 24/7 access to our Club Z! Intranet; including databases, documents, conferences, conference calls, real-time forums and many other tools to assist with the growth of your franchise.

Club Z provides intensive training at our corporate location in Tampa, Florida. For your convenience, on-line training (with an instructor) is also available for franchises that wish to begin operations within a quicker time-frame or need more time to complete our training program. Franchise Owners that elect to receive online training are also welcome to participate in our In-Person training program in Tampa at a future time.

Testimonials

"The training and support I received from corporate were second to none. Your 3 step training program gave me all the confidence in the world that I was ready to succeed in this business. Your call center is amazing and always makes me look so professional. I couldn't have done it with you, Thanks, Jennifer Fahey-Chicago, IL

"As a Former Business broker I looked for an opportunity with low overhead and high profitability. The support and guidance is everything I expected and more. If you follow the steps and take advantage of their expertise along the way, you will be successful." Dennis Mullen- Boston, MA

"After 6 years of running a successful Club Z!, we are still pleased with our decision to invest in the franchise and pay royalties because of the support we receive from the corporate office. Just recently they offered extensive training and support on Internet marketing; the time and money we saved by following their step-by-step training was invaluable. Our internet leads are up already! Our accountant recently told us that Club Z! is the only franchise she can confidently recommend."Joseph & Peggy – Thomas, GA



