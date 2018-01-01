Turn your passion into a full-time gig. Own a School of Rock Franchise now.

About

With more than a decade of experience and over 200 schools throughout North and South America, Africa and Asia Pacific, School of Rock is the leader in performance-based after school music education. We were recently named a Forbes Best Franchise (#2 in the Medium Investment Level) and the #1 Music Franchise in America, as well as an Entrepreneur Magazine Top 200 Franchise and the #1 Child Enrichment Franchise for 2018. Students learn from professional musicians in an interactive environment, combining weekly one-on-one lessons with structured group rehearsals that culminate in a live performance in front of real crowds in real rock venues.

Through our performance-based approach to teaching music, our students are more inspired to learn, more motivated to excel and more confident in everything they do. Our series of programs are specifically designed to take each student on a unique musical journey, always giving them something to aspire to. Whether they are a complete novice or a seasoned musician there will always be something new and challenging for them to tackle. Our students not only learn to be great musicians, but they also establish a work ethic, learn teamwork and gain confidence that they can take with them throughout their lives.

Benefits

5 Reasons School of Rock is a Unique Franchising Experience

Make a Real Difference: Impact children's lives through music.

Turn Your Passion Into Profit: Your love for music can be your career.

Financing Options Available: If you meet our minimum requirements, our partnership with ApplePie Capital makes financing easy.

Simplified Application Process: Get your new school open faster than ever.

Real Estate Development Services: Take the work out of developing your franchise's storefront.

Testimonials

"I am 100% meeting my goals. For me, the School of Rock investment is amazing. It’s central to everything I’m about. I care about people, I care about helping kids, I love music and we’re generating cash. It’s phenomenal."

- MATT ROSS (Former School of Rock CEO)

Chatham, NJ School of Rock & Cresskill and Clark, NJ, School or Rock

"This is a fulfilling enterprise. This is really about self-actualization and achieving a dream of having a high-profile positive impact in the community. You can look long and hard from Alaska to Miami, but it’s really difficult to find a business you can start that’s actually fun. Maybe you can make $100 more a month at a franchise deli shop, but you’re making sandwiches. This is so much more unique."

- CHARLES STEVENSON

Chicago West School of Rock

"There’s absolutely nothing like it. It’s a proven model: The opportunity and the structure of the business and the programs are a success. There’s nothing out there in the majority of markets I know of that can compete on that level. You may have some mom-and-pop type of schools that do something similar, but we’re a global brand."

- BEA ESCOBAR

Fayetteville, AR, School of Rock