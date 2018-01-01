Anytime Fitness, LLC

Don't just open a franchise. Join a movement.

A Proven Franchise

While building the franchise, we understood that consumers were looking for convenience and affordability. This knowledge led to the development of a 24-hour, co-ed fitness franchise. The integration of proprietary access software, security and surveillance technology allows owners to operate safe and secure clubs with greatly reduced staffing needs. The exclusive access system allows a club to be open on a 24- hour basis.

Nearly a million people join health clubs each year, pushing membership to 41.3 million people nationwide. This number is likely to grow as more people commit to an active lifestyle, often spurred by the increasing number of corporate wellness programs and health insurance incentives.

Since our founding in 2002, we have maintained robust growth rates. Over 2,500 clubs have opened in all 50 states and internationally. As the world's largest, and fastest growing, 24 hour, co-ed fitness franchise, we continue to break records and receive industry recognition.

Affordability and Sustainability

Ranked as one of the top low-cost franchise options, club owners tend to experience a return on their investment at a faster pace than other businesses.

Both our initial franchise fee and ongoing monthly fees are extremely affordable, lowering the barrier of entry for club ownership. Based on your budget and cash flow, your upfront costs can be minimized by leasing equipment and spreading your build-out costs into your monthly lease. Not only do we have a proven purpose but we also possess passion. The industry accolades we’ve received are a testament to that passion.

Entrepreneur ranks Anytime Fitness #2 in the “2015 Entrepreneur Franchise 500”

Forbes ranks Anytime Fitness one of its “10 Best Franchises in America”

CNN Money honored Anytime Fitness as one of “10 Great Franchise Bets”





Support: Anytime

From startup to marketing, the training never stops. Our franchise coaches and other corporate staff are continually developing new and exciting ways to support you. We strive to answer all your questions and provide you with the information necessary to make an informed decision about becoming an Anytime Fitness franchisee.

Startup Support: Site selection, lease negotiation, financing, club layout and design and comprehensive training

Site selection, lease negotiation, financing, club layout and design and comprehensive training Ongoing Support: Online operations manual, advanced training, regional training sessions, onsite visits, conference calls, webinars and online tools

Online operations manual, advanced training, regional training sessions, onsite visits, conference calls, webinars and online tools National Branding and Marketing Support: TV spots, radio ads, direct mail, digital advertising and marketing collateral



Passion with a Purpose

Our mantra at Anytime Fitness is “Passion. Purpose. Profit. Play.” We feel that not only are you investing in a fast-growing industry but you’re also taking part in something to truly believe in. We’re transforming lives and building strong relationships every single day.