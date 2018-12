A Lendio Franchisee will be able to help small business owners find the loan they need to grow their business by leveraging Lendio’s business loan marketplace.

Can be operated from home Yes

Lendio: Simplifying the Small Business Loan Process

Lendio makes business loans easy by helping small business owners skip the leg work of looking for a small business loan. Instead of filling out dozens of applications, one application is all they need.

As a Lendio Franchisee you will be able to help small business owners find the loan they need to grow their business by leveraging Lendio’s business loan marketplace. By helping your clients complete a single application, they will be reviewed by over 75 lenders, taking the headache of loan applications out of the equation!

Join the Lendio Family

What You Need:

Desire to build a business

Commitment to the Lendio Mission

Strong connection to your local community

Exceptional Networking skills in your local Small Business Community

$50-$60K in Liquid Capital

What You Get: