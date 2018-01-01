Maaco, the leader in automotive paint and collision, offers a rewarding franchise opportunity. With over 45 years of experience, Maaco has a tradition for automotive excellence.

Why Maaco?

Maaco, the leader in the $43 billion automotive paint and collision industry, offers a unique and rewarding opportunity to all of its franchise owners. With over 40 years of automotive experience and 508 total units, Maaco welcomes franchisees into a family with a tradition for automotive excellence. Our average certified center see sales volumes over $$1,322,187*, pulling a net income over $198,963*! Join the Maaco family today and align yourself with a successful business that continues to see year-over-year growth and has dedicated itself to being #1 in its industry.

As a part of our family, you'll benefit from:

$192,240* average certified center income

Monday-Friday. 8-5

45 year old Proven Business Model

No National Competition

Largest Bodyshop=Strong Brand Recognition

As the leader in the $43 billion automotive paint and collision industry, Maaco has virtually no nationally branded competition. We dominate the industry with more than 45% market share in automotive cosmetic paint. Furthermore, Maaco's advancement in the cosmetic collision sector ("cosmolision") provides dealers with fantastic opportunity for continued growth.

If a proven business model, family-oriented business, with Monday – Friday operating hours and an exceptional earning potential excite you, we encourage you to take a deeper look into Maaco Franchising. Maaco is a retail-oriented, auto service franchise with successful owners from all walks of life. No automotive experience is needed to become a Maaco franchisee.

Training & Support

At Maaco we provide continued training and support to help ensure the success of our franchise owners. After you purchase your Maaco license, you’ll receive three weeks of hands-on training in Charlotte, NC to enhance your skills in the areas of sales, management, production and customer service procedures.

Upon opening, your location specific regional trainer will support you through three weeks of on-site training. We have teams in place to assist you in all aspects of your Maaco process, from the day you sign your license through your experience as a Maaco franchisee. From real estate, finance and project management to training, operations and business support, our teams are committed to your success.

We take pride in having well trained, knowledgeable franchisees and offer continued training and development oversight. Maaco franchisees have access to over 2,000 hours of online training and benefit from a Maaco franchise system that helps manage KPIs, inventory and payroll.

Qualifications

A common question our Sales & Management team receives is: "Are franchisees required to have an automotive background?" And, the simple answer is no.

The Maaco franchise business model is retail-oriented; a background in the automotive industry is not necessary or required. In fact, successful Maaco franchise owners come from all walks of life with a variety of different skill sets.

Minimum Requirements

Credit score: 700+

Liquidity: $140,000+

Net worth: $300,000+

Investment: $250,000 - $350,000

More Information

http://www.searchautoparts.com/abrn/shop-profile-collision-repair/young-shop-owners-passion-fuels-growth-virginia-shop

http://www.franchising-today.com/sections/profiles/136-maaco

**Your results may vary, please see Item 19 of the Maaco FDD