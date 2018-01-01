Become a reseller
Start Your Own Business as Low as $3995.00
We have a complete program for you to become an Entrepreneur. Start your own business reselling Text Marketing and Live Chat. Sell one or sell them both. View our Flyer
Start Your Own Business in Text Marketing
- No experience needed!
- Complete training!
- In-Demand products
- Limited competition
- Complete team behind you
- Large profit margins
- Work full or part time
How you make money: while being your own boss. We will show you.
You can work from anywhere, creating recurring revenue and be your own boss. We will show you how.
It's easy, we provide you the technology, the website, the marketing materials and train you to be successful.
What do you need to do to be successful? Let people know about your technology and what a GREAT marketing tool it is for their business.
Potential Monthly Income
Within your first 60 days you can be making $3000.00 a month. The more marketing and time spent sharing your technology with business owners the more clients you'll attract.
To get started contact us today at 949-500-8846 or visit us at BlastisText.com to Register.