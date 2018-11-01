OWN A ROW HOUSE

Become a Pioneer in the Boutique Indoor Rowing Space

WHY OWN A ROW HOUSE?

Established in New York City in 2014, Row House was born from the idea that rowing is simply the most efficient, low-impact, high-energy, full-body workout for any fitness level that unites, inspires and drives people to dig a little deeper. With it's widespread & devoted national following, Row House is leading the market.

Why Row House?

First Mover Advantage: With a proven concept in one of the most competitive markets, Row House has territorial availability across most major markets - don’t miss the opportunity to own our local market!

Extensive Support: We believe extensive training drives your success - from lease negotiation to build out, recruitment to finance, and sales & marketing to sustainable business, you’ll be supported every step of the way!

Executive Model: Our turnkey franchise model provides a completely scalable business that lets you determine your own success. It will enable you to leverage development costs and national vendor relationships to launch your studio successfully.

Investment: Enjoy a low-cost entry, a recurring revenue model, truly exceptional EBITDA margins and the confidence in our team that has more than 25 years of experience in fitness franchising.

LEAD INDOOR ROWING IN YOUR COMMUNITY

Consumers are seeking more sustainable, lower-impact workout options that reduce the risk of injury but still delivers an effective workout.

In an industry traditionally built on competition within a class, Row House is different. We aren’t changing the experience, we’re creating a new one. One that brings everyone together, rowing in the same rhythm, the same flow and with the same energy.