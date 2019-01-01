Fast-casual restaurant that specializes in fresh cooked-to-order Greek food.

Partnering with The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill

In today’s marketplace, franchise opportunities abound. However, careful discernment shows that not all franchises are created equal. The quality of our beloved menu sets us apart from the competition, and our partnership with the United Franchise Group ensures that our franchisee support is second to none. If you’re looking for a way to establish yourself as a restaurateur with the guidance of experts, there’s no better opportunity than partnering with The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill.

Why Join The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill?

In a world where pizza, spaghetti, and tacos dominate the restaurant landscape, customers are hungry for something different. That’s why Mediterranean food is steadily growing in popularity. Our menu is loaded with roasted meats, a variety of fresh vegetables, and whole grains that give customers a unique and flavorful dining experience that meets the standard for healthy eating. Best of all, we were founded by third-generation restaurateurs! We’ve spent nearly a century learning what it takes to satisfy customers, and we pass our expertise on to franchisees.

How We Set Ourselves Apart

Longevity: We have been in the hospitality industry for over three decades. You’ll have the tools, know-how, and experienced team to support you throughout your journey as our partner.

Freshness: We make each meal a memorable one. Each dish on our menu is made with the freshest ingredients and packed with unique flavors of the Mediterranean.

Brand Loyalty: Customers are loyal to our weekly feasts. The Great Greek is all about bringing people together. We make sure each customer experiences the true essence of Mediterranean food: casual and friendly.

Quality: Delicious Mediterranean food is our business. A restaurant franchise is only as good as its food. Our brand has grown because we work together to maintain the quality of our offerings.

Exceeding Expectations: We always exceed customer expectations. No matter the location, our customers swear by our level of care and attention. We're always fine-tuning our service so that a customer's next visit only gets better.

Experience: Everyone loves freshly-made Greek food. The Great Greek transports customers to the vibrant colors, delicious tastes, and spellbinding aromas of the Mediterranean – and they won't even need a passport for it.

Investment

The best part about the investment in a Great Greek Mediterranean Grill? It covers everything! Our decades of experience combined with the franchising savvy of the United Franchise Group has allowed us to create a comprehensive investment breakdown that covers just about everything you’ll need to get your business up and running. If you want to open up a restaurant but are worried about hidden costs, partnering with The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill is a great way to invest with confidence.

Training & Support

Are you worried that your lack of restaurant experience will hinder your progress as an investor? Your background shouldn’t be a concern! We’ve developed a comprehensive training program that’s designed to help even newcomers to the industry get up-to-speed on what it takes to run one of our franchises. We’re also there to support you along the way as your business grows with marketing assistance, location scouting, and more.

The Great Greek Difference

Many food franchises rely on pre-packaged, processed foods in order to ensure consistency. While these methods allow franchisees to keep costs low, many customers are looking for something more. Today’s diners are looking for whole ingredients, fresh preparation, and unbeatable taste that comes from great cooking rather than extra sugar and fat. Our full-service restaurant offers customers a next-level dining experience while allowing our franchisees the simplicity and accessibility of a franchise.