You’ve been dreaming of the freedom and flexibility of being your own boss. You have the enthusiasm and the ambition. Now all you need is the perfect franchise opportunity: Batteries Plus Bulbs. Find out how Batteries Plus Bulbs is unique, profitable and supported, and how you will be providing products and services that consumers and businesses need for many years to come.

Unique

As a franchise owner, you can provide solutions through needs-based products and services, including batteries, light bulbs, phone repair, and automotive key cutting/fob programming. No other retailer offers these in one place. You’ll earn revenue from many streams, including both retail and commercial sales.

Profitable

While many variables can affect what you earn, the top 25% of Batteries Plus Bulbs stores have average revenue of $1,416,761* and a merchandise margin of 53.6%**. You can feel confident in our 30 years of consistent growth, in both store count and sales. Join in that success!

Necessary

Batteries and bulbs power our lives. In fact, the average U.S. household has 28 battery-powered devices and 61 light bulb sockets. That’s a lot of batteries and bulbs that need to be replaced. And in an increasingly-mobile world, if your phone breaks or the battery stops working, you need it fixed – quickly. Be the hero for your customers. Help solve their problems and provide essential solutions that make their lives better.

Supported

You’ll become an expert in a variety of services and industries. You don’t need experience! We’re committed to helping you build your business. You’ll soon be a pro at the ins and outs of batteries, light bulbs, phone repair, and auto key cutting/fob programming. Receive tools, training, and resources from the beginning and throughout your ownership experience. Real Estate, Field Operations, IT, Training, Marketing, and more: our well-established systems help maximize your store’s potential. You’ll never be alone, with training and support that extends throughout the build-out of your store, opening, and beyond.

Sustainable

Batteries wear out. Light bulbs are being replaced with more energy-efficient models. Phones crack and break. Your products and services – and physical location - will always be needed. In fact, 96 % of Batteries Plus Bulbs online orders are picked up in store, demonstrating that immediacy is vital to consumers and what sets us apart from online retailers. Our extensive quality assurance helps ensure that customers buy the best and that they’re satisfied and keep coming back. As technology and markets evolve, we stay ahead of the trends so your business is never left in the dark. Our 30 years of sustained success is proof.

Worthy of Investment

By offering needs-based products and services for retail and business customers every day, you can begin to build your personal wealth and start achieving your long-term goals. That fact that more than 57% of our stores are owned by multi-store operators is testament to our unwavering commitment to helping you build your business. Your investment dollars are in great hands.

* Net revenue average of $1,416,761 is based on the net sales average for the top 25% of all 637 stores open during the entire 2017 calendar year. There is no assurance you will do as well. See Item 19 of our 2018 FDD for further details. ** See Item 19 of our 2018 FDD for further details.