Chem-Dry Cleaning

An industry leader, ranked #1 in the carpet cleaning franchise category in Entrepreneur's Franchise 500 listing!

Chem-Dry Carpet Cleaning Franchise

One of the best buys in the franchise industry

Carpet cleaning is a massive market. Every year, home and business owners install an estimated 14 billion square feet of new carpet, and all of it has to be cleaned. Carpet makes up more than 47 percent of all residential floor coverings in the United States, and Chem-Dry has devised a better way to clean it and keep it clean.

Since our founding in 1977, we’ve used a patented method of hot carbonated water extraction to attack dirt, dust, oils and allergens in carpet fibers and on hard surfaces.

Our carpets dry more quickly and stay cleaner and healthier for longer than any other cleaning method; we’re proud that the Carpet & Rug Institute has given our process its Seal of Approval. Our method is safe and environmentally friendly, with an organic cleaner and no harmful chemicals or soaps.

Our total investment is $41,545, and we offer competitive financing for your business. You can own a Chem-Dry franchise and join the world’s largest carpet cleaning brand, with more than 3,500 locations in 47 countries around the globe. Chem-Dry is one of the most recognized brands in franchising, and its low investment cost and high rates of return make it one of the best franchise values around.

That’s not just our opinion. Entrepreneur magazine has rated Chem-Dry the top carpet cleaning franchise for 24 years in a row. Year after year, Chem-Dry’s franchise system earns one of the highest ratings in Franchise Business Review’s annual franchisee satisfaction survey; our franchise owners say they love the freedom and flexibility Chem-Dry ownership gives them to enjoy their families and interests.

We enjoy a customer retention rate of 96 percent, by far the best in the business. And our training and support systems are honed and refined over our 34 years in franchising.

It adds up to an ideal business opportunity for a smart entrepreneur. Look at the average revenues for our franchise owners:

*Fill out the request information form to schedule a call with a Chem-Dry recruiter and receive a copy of our full Franchise Disclosure Document (FDD.)

The revenue means you can quickly recoup your initial investment of $41,545 to $127,000 (depending on the number of territories and equipment packages you purchase). And Chem-Dry offers ways to make the investment even more affordable, including a 10 percent licensing fee discount for veterans through the International Franchise Association’s VetFran program and in-house, low-interest financing — a rarity for a franchise system. We offer multi-unit territories; your Chem-Dry empire can be as big or small as you want it.

Even with more than 3,500 locations around the world, we’re not done growing. We recently moved our headquarters from Logan, Utah, to Nashville, Tenn., to help us grow our presence in the eastern half of the United States, where we’re busy signing agreements with ambitious entrepreneurs ready to take advantage of one of the franchise’s industry’s best opportunities.

Ready to secure a great lifestyle for you and your family by providing an essential service through the best carpet cleaner on the planet? Contact us today …

