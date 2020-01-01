Liberty Tax Service

Liberty Tax is the 3rd largest tax preparation franchise in the United States. We are a group of unique entrepreneurs, each from different backgrounds, but all with the same goals: to own and operate a successful national brand tax service with additional opportunities in the ﬁnancial services sector.

Liberty Tax has been a trusted brand for more than 25 years. With offices in every major and secondary metro, Liberty Tax franchisees live in the communities they serve, building strong bonds with the people and businesses in those communities.

Over the years, our business has been reimagined from a seasonal, tax-only model to one that affords the franchisee the opportunity to opt-in to year-round revenue opportunities and unparalleled corporate support. Our franchisees offer multiple related services in addition to tax preparation, such as tax planning, bookkeeping, insurance and more.

When you buy a Liberty Tax franchise you are not only buying a proven and recession proof business, you’re buying into a process that focuses on getting you up and running quickly so you can start earning revenue from day one.

We offer low investment and startup costs under $100k and attractive financing options as well. And our offices are easy to build and open. Meaning that you invest your time and effort and we invest the rest. With our start-up made simple process, owning your own successful business has never been easier.

At Liberty Tax, our mission is to reimagine the path to financial liberation. If you're looking for a simple start-up that is highly-scalable to multiple locations in a proven industry, franchise ownership with Liberty Tax could be perfect for you. We're dedicated to our franchisees' success.