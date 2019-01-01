My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Auto Maintenance Course

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Startup Costs: $10,000 - $50,000
Home Based: Can be operated from home.
Part Time: Can be operated part-time.
Franchises Available? No
Online Operation? No

Calling all certified mechanics. Put your automobile repair skills to work for you and start a business that teaches students how to do general maintenance on their cars and trucks. The auto maintenance courses could be conducted in association with a community or educational facility, such as a community college, or on an independent basis by leasing a small work and training space. Course instruction can include how to change your oil, change a flat tire, and carry out regular brake and steering checks, as well as any other small automotive related maintenance tasks. Providing you can secure ten paying clients per week for a three-hour auto maintenance class and charge the students $50 each, this great part-time business would generate sales in excess of $2,000 per month.

Related Ideas

Categories

Latest on Entrepreneur