NASA and Netflix are teaming up to bring NASA+ live programming, such as rocket launches, spacewalks, and live views of Earth from the International Space Station, to the streaming service's audience, NASA announced in a press release Monday.

"The National Aeronautics and Space Act of 1958 calls on us to share our story of space exploration with the broadest possible audience," said Rebecca Sirmons, general manager of NASA+, in a statement. "Together, we're committed to a Golden Age of Innovation and Exploration, inspiring new generations, right from the comfort of their couch or in the palm of their hand from their phone."

Netflix reaches a global audience of more than 700 million people, the statement notes, which will help NASA reach a larger audience. The programming starts this summer.

Currently, NASA+ is available for free, with no ads, through the NASA app and on the agency's website. It will remain available for non-Netflix customers, the statement says.

