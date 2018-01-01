Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Startup Costs: $2,000 - $10,000

Home Based: Can be operated from home.

Part Time: Can be operated part-time.

Franchises Available? No

Online Operation? No

Custom bathing suits retail for as much as $150 each while only costing about $20 in material to make. Thus if you have a flair for design and a skill for sewing, starting your own home based business that specializes in made-to-order bathing suits for clients seeking the perfect look for the beach may be just the business opportunity that can put you on the road to financial riches. The business can be operated from home simply by converting a room into a workspace and showroom to display samples of your work for clients. Gaining clients can be as easy as printing discount coupons that can be distributed to travel agents who present the coupons as a gift to their clients traveling to sunny destinations--not to mention the fact that this is the kind of business that will receive a lot of free advertising by way of word-of-mouth referrals.