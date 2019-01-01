Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Startup Costs: $10,000 - $50,000

Part Time: Can be operated part-time.

Franchises Available? Yes

Online Operation? No

Renting small, motorized, runabout boats to fishermen can be a very lucrative rental business venture to establish in your area. Fishermen travel far and wide in search of the perfect fishing hole. The business can be water-based and operated from a marina or rented dock facility. Or, the business can be land-based and the boats can be rented with a trailer. To get started, design colorful brochures and distribute them to hotels, motels and tourist attractions. The brochures should contain information about your boat rentals including rates and the size of boat and motor. The hotels and motels can act as booking agents for the business while providing a great service for their guests. Consider a rental revenue split of perhaps 20 percent for the booking agent and 80 percent for you. This should be more than an adequate financial incentive for any motel proprietor to happily get on board with the program.

The Market

In addition to fishermen, you may find customers looking to rent a boat to spend some relaxing time on the water.

