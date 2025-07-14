Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Whether you're a three-time Super Bowl champion or an aspiring entrepreneur, most Americans share one thing: a love of (and borderline addiction to) coffee. Those ground, roasted beans are arguably the backbone of the American workforce, fueling star quarterbacks to office workers — and everyone in between.

Unfortunately for health-conscious consumers, options can be limited. You're often stuck choosing between a sugar-packed latte or a bitter cup of black coffee. Throne SPORT COFFEE is here to change that.

Backed by lead investor and Chiefs superstar Patrick Mahomes, Throne SPORT COFFEE is a healthy, ready-to-drink coffee option designed to give you the boost you need to compete at a high level, whether on the field or in the office.

"Consumers are more informed about what they put into their bodies," CEO and founder Michael Fedele tells Entrepreneur. "And the reality is, especially with some of the leading products out there, they deserve better."

Brewing the next big brand

Fedele is no stranger to the beverage industry. Before founding Throne, he worked at Coca-Cola, managing major brands such as Powerade and Vitaminwater. His success there caught the attention of Vitaminwater's co-founder, who brought him on to a new startup: Bodyarmor.

Fedele took the leap, leaving his comfortable role at Coca-Cola to become Bodyarmor's Director of Marketing. It proved to be the right move. He spent over nine years at the company, leading all marketing efforts from 2012 to 2021, when Bodyarmor was, fittingly, acquired by Coca-Cola.

"In 2012, I was basically a one-person marketing team," Fedele says. "By the time I left in 2021, I was leading a team of over 35 people, overseeing everything from brand management and product innovation to packaging, creative, athlete partnerships, media, digital and social."

After the 2021 sale of Bodyarmor, Fedele wore several hats — consultant, advisor, investor — until the idea for Throne Coffee struck.

Reflecting on his time at Bodyarmor, Fedele realized nearly every athlete he worked with had one thing in common: they always had coffee in hand during meetings.

"I started asking, why coffee?" he recalls. "They said it's clean caffeine, low in sugar and cream, and gives them the energy to power through the day."

That prompted a follow-up question: What brand do they reach for?

"They were like, 'we don't have one,'" Fedele says.

So he seized the opportunity.

MVP caliber ingredients

What sets the company apart, aside from having a three-time Super Bowl champion as its lead investor, is its focus on clean, natural ingredients. According to Fedele, the top-selling ready-to-drink coffee has roughly 300 calories and 47 grams of sugar.

"For anyone mindful of what they put into their body, it's frustrating to settle for low-quality caffeine options," he says.

Throne SPORT COFFEE products, by contrast, are independently tested and NSF Certified for Sport. Its Premium Charged Cold Brew Line is dairy-free with 150mg of natural caffeine, and 40% less sugar and calories than some well-known competitors, while the Premium Charged Lattes contain 10 grams of protein.

"There's growing awareness around ingredients and the impact they can have on your body," Fedele says. "We're intentional about everything we include. We use natural caffeine, flavors and sweeteners."

For Mahomes, it's a game-changer.

"I didn't use to drink coffee before working out, because I didn't like how it made me feel," Mahomes tells Entrepreneur. "I was only drinking black coffee at the end of the day because I didn't want the sugar."

Now, he can't get enough of it, knocking back Throne SPORT COFFEE daily.

"I drink probably too much," the quarterback laughs. "Usually before my early morning workouts, but I also use it throughout meetings and even in the evenings while putting my kids to bed."

Making a versatile beverage was central to Fedele's strategy. He didn't just want to serve pro athletes; he wanted something that fit into anyone's routine.

"We wanted to create a product that keeps you going, whether you're throwing touchdowns like Patrick or gearing up for a day of Zoom meetings like me," Fedele says.

Mahomes takes the throne

Mahomes has dozens of endorsement deals, with brands like State Farm, Adidas and Oakley in his portfolio. But his relationship with Throne is different. He's not just a spokesperson for the brand — he's its second-largest shareholder behind founder Michael Fedele, having invested a substantial amount of his own money.

His involvement began in 2023 when Fedele personally pitched him the idea.

"As someone who loves coffee and truly cares about what I put into my body, it felt like the perfect match," Mahomes says. "It was really cool to be involved from the start — talking about ingredients and finding something that was both healthy and tasted great. I'm grateful to Michael for letting me be part of the process."

Despite his demanding schedule, Mahomes stays actively engaged with the company.

"Michael sends out updates in a group message every day to keep us in the loop," he says. "Whenever I have free time, I try to give input." He's also a regular presence in offseason meetings, helping shape the brand's growth strategy from the inside.

Externally, Mahomes is the face of the brand, most recently spearheading its new ad campaign, 'This. Not That.'

"Consumers work hard to stay healthy, so it's crazy they have to compromise just to grab a ready-to-drink coffee," Fedele says of the new campaign. "They deserve better. Throne SPORT COFFEE offers a clean alternative, and when you compare the ingredients and nutrition panel, the difference is clear."

Just two years in, Throne has already secured a major investment from one of the world's premier athletes, bringing both visibility and credibility to its nutritional claims. And with Mahomes still in his prime at 29, the brand's potential is only beginning to take shape.

"Our vision is to disrupt the coffee category and bring something truly new to the table," Fedele says. "Ready-to-drink coffee has become a stale, predictable space. It's time for something bold."