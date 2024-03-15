Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes Are Opening a Restaurant in Homage to Their Football Careers 1587 Prime is slated to open in Kansas City in early 2025.

Kansas City Chiefs stars and Super Bowl LVIII Champions Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce now have another accolade to add to their list of achievements — restaurant owners.

On Thursday, the pair announced they are opening a steakhouse in downtown Kansas City called 1587 Prime, a combination of their jersey numbers 15 (Mahomes) and 87 (Kelce).

The restaurant is slated to open in the Lowes Hotel Kansas City in early 2025 in partnership with hospitality group Noble 33.

"Travis and I have become frequent visitors of Noble 33 restaurants in other cities, so it only made sense to bring something special to our own community in Kansas City," Mahomes said in a release.

Related: Taylor Swift Reportedly Pays All Restaurant-Goers' Checks to Clear Out Restaurant For Her and NFL Star Travis Kelce

The establishment is set to have several private dining rooms — perfect for Kelce, Mahomes, and their teammates when they're looking for a moment out of the spotlight — as well as a meat display, a giant chef's kitchen, and "subtle nods to Patrick and Travis' on-field accomplishments."

A rendering of the 1587 Prime main dining area (Credit: Noble 33)

The wine collection and menu list will be one of the largest in Missouri and will be specifically curated to complement the menu choices, according to the release.

"We are thrilled to partner with Patrick and Travis to help bring our collective vision to life with 1587 Prime," said Mikey Tanha, co-founder of Noble 33. "This partnership represents a convergence of culinary artistry, athletic prowess, community enrichment, and unmatched hospitality."

The Chiefs teammates dine out frequently, notably at Prime Social in Kansas City, where Kelce's girlfriend, superstar musician Taylor Swift reportedly picked up the tab for everyone dining upstairs and on the rooftop during one of their dates.

Jury's still out on whether or not Kelce will be paying for all of his patrons upon entering 1587.
