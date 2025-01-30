For many small business owners, coffee is a necessary ingredient to keep you focused and energized throughout long days. (And let's face it, long nights.) But while coffee is celebrated for its energy-boosting and its many health benefits (such as reducing internal inflammation), researchers have found that the way your coffee is brewed matters to your heart health.

Coffee contains a variety of natural compounds, including antioxidants, which are linked to numerous health benefits. But it also contains diterpenes compounds, which can raise LDL cholesterol (i.e. "bad cholesterol") and triglyceride levels when consumed in high amounts.

A study published in the European Journal of Preventative Cardiology suggests that the brewing method determines how much of these compounds end up in your cup.

Researchers analyzed the coffee habits of more than 500,000 adults aged 20 to 79 over 20 years and found those who drank filtered coffee had a 15% reduced risk of death from any cause and a 12% lower risk of cardiovascular-related death compared to non-coffee drinkers.

Unfiltered methods—such as French press, Turkish coffee, and even some cold brews—allow diterpenes to pass straight through. However, filtered brewing methods (i.e. machines that use a paper filter) effectively trap these compounds and keep them out of your drink.

Brewing Methods to Avoid (or Limit)

If you're a fan of French press or Turkish coffee or cold press, don't despair.

The study found that occasional consumption is unlikely to cause harm to most people, however, it might be time to consider which way you brew on an everyday basis.