Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Startup Costs: $50,000 - $100,000

Home Based: Can be operated from home.

Part Time: Can be operated part-time.

Franchises Available? No

Online Operation? No

The fact that most universities and colleges already have campus newspapers doesn't mean that they're good papers or that there isn't room for another campus newspaper. Creating and producing an unofficial campus newspaper is very straightforward. The paper can be published on a weekly or bimonthly basis and distributed free of charge throughout the campus and community. Selling classified and display advertising space to local businesses wishing to gain exposure to the paper readership base would support the paper. Information and articles featured in the newspaper can focus on campus issues and events and most of the information can be obtained for free from students, readers and freelance hobby writers.