Startup Costs: $2,000 - $10,000

Home Based: Can be operated from home.

Part Time: Can be operated part-time.

Franchises Available? No

Online Operation? No

An editing service is not limited to publishers and book authors as customers. In fact, publishers and authors represent a very small percentage of the potential clients an editing service can be contracted by. The main requirement for starting an editing service is to have computer equipment, editing software, and of course, the ability to edit. Potential clients can include advertising agencies, marketing agencies, publishers, authors and printers. Actually, just about any company, organization or individual that needs to ensure that printed or electronic information is spelled correctly, that the grammar is correct, and the information is presented in an easy-to-read and pleasing format. Potential income range is $25 to $50 per hour.

