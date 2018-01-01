Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Startup Costs: $10,000 - $50,000

Home Based: Can be operated from home.

Part Time: Can be operated part-time.

Franchises Available? No

Online Operation? No

Are you seeking to start a unique business in the health-care industry? If so, perhaps you should consider starting a monthly health-care newspaper. The paper can feature stories and articles about health-care in general, as well as new health-care procedures and products that are being introduced. Local health-care professionals covering all segments of the health-care industry can supply the information featured in the paper. The paper could be distributed free of charge throughout the community and supported by selling advertising space to interested local health-care professionals and companies. Profit potential once established is $25,000 or more per year.