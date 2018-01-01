Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Startup Costs: $2,000 - $10,000

Home Based: Can be operated from home.

Part Time: Can be operated part-time.

Franchises Available? Yes

Online Operation? No

Here is a terrific homebased business startup for entrepreneurs with good marketing skills, but limited investment capital. Human billboards advertise everything from new home developments to car dealerships and are starting to catch on as a highly effective cost-efficient method of advertising and promoting their products and services. Human billboards are simply people that hold signs or banners emblazoned with promotional and advertising messages in high-traffic areas of the community; usually outside, in front, or in close proximity to the business they are promoting. The objective of a human billboard is twofold. First, get the attention of passing motorists and pedestrians, and once you have their attention, get them to take action. This simply means you want these people to go to the business that is being promoted. There are really two aspects to operating this type of business: marketing and the people who will be the actual human billboards. In terms of the people who will work as the human billboards, seek to hire homemakers, students, actors, musicians and retirees, basically anyone that is available to work on a part-time, as-needed basis. Additionally, you will want to develop a short training program. Vital to the success of the business will be the ability of the human billboards to get the desired response, which of course is to be noticed. The training program can focus on body language and vocal phrasing, both of which, if used correctly, can be highly effective. Marketing the service can be as easy as setting appointments with local business to explain and promote the benefits of your service. Joining community business associations and networking clubs are also good ways to promote the servie. Rates for human billboards vary based on factors such as the number of people (billboards), the length of the promotion, and other items like signage and if the people (billboards) require special costumes. Ideally, you will want to develop a few packages. As an example, a basic package could include one person for four hours with two large promotional signs such as "sale today" or "stop here for a great deal" and a dozen helium-filled balloons attached to the signs. The cost of this basic program could be in the range $75 to $100 and you could have optional upgrade packages. People enlisted to work as the billboards could be paid on a subcontract hourly basis or on a percentage of the value of the contract.