Midway Rides And Games

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Startup Costs: $10,000 - $50,000

Part Time: Can be operated part-time.

Franchises Available? No

Online Operation? No

Starting a business that owns and operates midway rides or games is a very straightforward business to initiate. The carnival and fair circuits in North America operate on a seasonal basis, starting in May and ending in October. In spite of the numerous entertainment diversions that can keep a family busy, carnivals have fared well, though not as popular or numerous as they once were. A well-promoted carnival or exhibition still receives a good turn out. This type of business does require a lot of traveling and is certainly not a business opportunity meant for the masses. However, if traveling and the bright lights of a carnival appeal to you, a very good income can be earned in the industry, and some ride and game operators are earning as much as $100,000 in a six-month season.

