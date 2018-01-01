Plant Stands

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Startup Costs: Under $2,000
Home Based: Can be operated from home.
Part Time: Can be operated part-time.
Franchises Available? No
Online Operation? No

Manufacturing and selling plant stands is not only an economical business undertaking to initiate, it's also a business that can be easily operated from a home based workshop, with the potential to generate a sensational part-time income. The key to succeeding in a part-time business that manufactures and markets plant stands for indoor and outdoor use is to ensure the stands are of an unconventional design and that the construction material used to build the stands is also interesting. Once completed, the plant stands can be sold to specialty retailers and garden centers on a wholesale basis or directly to consumers via craft and trade shows, sales kiosks, and the internet.

Related Ideas

Categories

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.