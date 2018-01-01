Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Startup Costs: Under $2,000

Home Based: Can be operated from home.

Part Time: Can be operated part-time.

Franchises Available? No

Online Operation? No

Manufacturing and selling plant stands is not only an economical business undertaking to initiate, it's also a business that can be easily operated from a home based workshop, with the potential to generate a sensational part-time income. The key to succeeding in a part-time business that manufactures and markets plant stands for indoor and outdoor use is to ensure the stands are of an unconventional design and that the construction material used to build the stands is also interesting. Once completed, the plant stands can be sold to specialty retailers and garden centers on a wholesale basis or directly to consumers via craft and trade shows, sales kiosks, and the internet.