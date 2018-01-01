Seafood Sales

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Startup Costs: $10,000 - $50,000
Home Based: Can be operated from home.
Part Time: Can be operated part-time.
Franchises Available? Yes
Online Operation? No

Starting a business that specializes in seafood sales and home delivery is a fantastic new business venture to set in motion. Both frozen and fresh seafood products such as fish, lobster and oysters can be purchased on a wholesale basis and resold at a profit to consumers simply by purchasing a delivery vehicle with a refrigeration or freezer unit. Securing customers for the business can be as easy as designing and distributing a menu or marketing brochure that features a description of the various seafood products that are available. Generally, these types of specialty food sale businesses can really flourish. Fresh, high-quantity seafood is not always readily available in every community and the convenience of home delivery can be used as a very powerful marketing tool.

Related Ideas

Categories

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.