Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Startup Costs: $10,000 - $50,000

Home Based: Can be operated from home.

Part Time: Can be operated part-time.

Franchises Available? Yes

Online Operation? No

Starting a business that specializes in seafood sales and home delivery is a fantastic new business venture to set in motion. Both frozen and fresh seafood products such as fish, lobster and oysters can be purchased on a wholesale basis and resold at a profit to consumers simply by purchasing a delivery vehicle with a refrigeration or freezer unit. Securing customers for the business can be as easy as designing and distributing a menu or marketing brochure that features a description of the various seafood products that are available. Generally, these types of specialty food sale businesses can really flourish. Fresh, high-quantity seafood is not always readily available in every community and the convenience of home delivery can be used as a very powerful marketing tool.