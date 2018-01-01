Vitamin Sales

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Startup Costs: $50,000 - $100,000

Home Based: Can be operated from home.

Franchises Available? Yes

Online Operation? Yes

Owning and operating your own vitamin store could be the answer to your financial and self-employment dreams. The time has never been better than now to start a health-related business, as more and more people across North America become concerned about their health in general. And selling vitamins is not only a great way to capitalize on consumer demand, but it's also a fantastic way to help others strive for a healthier lifestyle. You'll need a great deal of knowledge about vitamin and mineral supplements, but with that said, you can research all of the information you need on the subject and even hire experienced staff or a health consultant to help build and market the vitamin product line. Locating vitamin manufacturers and wholesalers for this venture won't be difficult as there are thousands worldwide who'll be more than happy to establish wholesale accounts with new businesses. Startup costs are high, but the profit potential is excellent. A retail location would best suit this venture, but to keep startup costs to a minimum, a small kiosk in a busy mall would be a good alternative.