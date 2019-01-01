Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Startup Costs: $2,000 - $10,000

Home Based: Can be operated from home.

Part Time: Can be operated part-time.

Franchises Available? No

Online Operation? No

Weather vanes adorn millions of homes worldwide. These functional and attractive features add charm to any home and harken back to the days of old. Manufacturing weather vanes can clearly be accomplished by utilizing a garage or basement workshop, and the vanes can be manufactured from a whole host of materials, such as copper, iron, wood, and plastic. Weather vanes best suit the architectural style of Victorian and heritage homes. Gaining access to owners of theses types of homes can be achieved by advertising the weather vanes in heritage home and antique publications, as well as antique shows. Additionally, the weather vanes can be sold through the traditional channels, such as establishing accounts with retailers and displaying the vanes at home and garden trade shows. A good starting point for this venture will be to acquire a few antique weather vanes to be used as the templates for constructing the new replicas.

