Think about the different kinds of equipment or technology that you use in your startup on a daily basis, and it should be safe to say that the printer will rank high on the top of your list.

And yet, the printer is almost always the device most of us have trouble using at work.

Sometimes, the issue is with how slow they print the documents that we need. Other times, it's the sheer pain in getting one's computers connected to the printer in question. And let's not also forget the worry about the quality of printouts that come from the machine.

But all of those problems can now be relegated to the past- thanks to the arrival of the HP Smart Tank 585 All-In-One Printer.

Be it with its offering of multiple connectivity options, or its guarantee of high-quality printouts every time, the Smart Tank 585 will be like a godsend to everyone in the office.

Image courtesy HP.

Indeed, simply unboxing it will make you realize that the Smart Tank 585 can be used from the get-go for up to three years, with it being armed with an easy to clean and refill tank system, as well as HP Original supplies to ensure constant, high-quality printing. In fact, you can expect printouts at a speed of 12 pages per minute in black, and five pages per minute in color.

A special note needs to be made here about the Smart Tank 585's innovative ink tank system- say goodbye to the days you struggled with finding (and installing) ink cartridges for a printer. Not only will you find this printer's ink tank easy to use and refill, it is also a more intelligent ink system that allows you to print up to 18,000 black (or 6,000 color) pages before requiring a refill.

Quality is also guaranteed for the pages that come out of the Smart Tank 585- its advanced printheads assure crisp, high-quality printouts with sharp text and vibrant colors. Couple that with its ink tank system, and high-volume printing thus becomes a breeze, and don't discount the savings in printing costs as well.

Image courtesy HP.

When getting a printer, setting it up is often one of the most cumbersome tasks you might face- but that won't be the case with the Smart Tank 585. Just download the HP Smart mobile app app, follow the illustrated instructions to connect your printer to your network, and behold, you will be starting printing in no time, be it from your PC, or even from your phone.

The Smart Tank 585's support of wireless printing is another of this device's features that's going to be extremely welcome in an office setting. It functions as a scanner as well- just press a button, and you can make a monochrome or color copy of any document in the scanner bed. Plus, there's an ID copy feature that lets you copy an ID card quickly without the need of any additional software.

Now, all of the Smart Tank 585's features are enticing by themselves- but their attractiveness only gets boosted when you realize that the device comes with a three-year warranty. This means that getting the Smart Tank 585 for yourself means that you will not only be harnessing a positive shift in printing technology, but also a welcome peace of mind through the years you actually make use of it.

The HP Smart Tank 585 All-in-One Printer is thus a gamechanger that promises to cater to all of your printing needs- and it is available now at all leading retailers and online.