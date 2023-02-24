Here's How Wi-Fi Advertising Can Help Grow Your Business

Wi-Fi advertising is becoming an increasingly popular marketing strategy, and there are several statistics that demonstrate its effectiveness.

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Wi-Fi advertising is a relatively new form of digital marketing that utilizes Wi-Fi networks to deliver targeted ads to users who are connected to the network. This form of advertising is becoming increasingly popular as more and more people rely on Wi-Fi networks to access the internet.

WiFi Advertising Advantages

One of the main advantages of Wi-Fi advertising is the ability to target specific demographics or interests. For example, if a business operates in a mall, they can use Wi-Fi advertising to target shoppers who are connected to the mall's Wi-Fi network. Similarly, a coffee shop can use Wi-Fi advertising to target customers who are looking for a place to work or study.

Another advantage of Wi-Fi advertising is the ability to track user behavior and personalize ads. This means that businesses can track how users interact with their ads and use that information to create more effective campaigns in the future.

WiFi Advertising Login Page

Additionally, Wi-Fi advertising can be delivered through different methods such as displaying ads on a login page when someone connects to the Wi-Fi network, or pushing ads to devices through an app or browser extension. This allows for more flexibility and creativity in the delivery of ads.

While Wi-Fi advertising is still in its early stages, it is expected to grow rapidly in the coming years. With more and more people relying on Wi-Fi networks to access the internet, businesses are sure to take advantage of this new form of digital marketing to reach their target audience and increase their return on investment.

WiFi Advertising Statistics

Wi-Fi advertising is becoming an increasingly popular marketing strategy, and there are several statistics that demonstrate its effectiveness:

According to a study by Facebook, businesses that use Wi-Fi advertising see an average of 14% more foot traffic and a 15% increase in revenue compared to businesses that do not use Wi-Fi advertising.

A study by Zenreach found that businesses that use Wi-Fi advertising see an average of 20% more repeat customers compared to businesses that do not use Wi-Fi advertising.

According to a study by Google, businesses that use Wi-Fi advertising see an average of 30% higher conversion rates compared to businesses that do not use Wi-Fi advertising.

A study by Purple found that businesses that use Wi-Fi advertising see an average of 25% more customer engagement compared to businesses that do not use Wi-Fi advertising.

According to a study by ABI Research, the global market for Wi-Fi advertising is expected to reach $5 billion by 2022, with a CAGR of over 25% during the forecast period (2016-2022).

WiFi Advertising Future

In conclusion, Wi-Fi advertising is an innovative and effective way for businesses to reach their target audience, track user behavior and personalize ads. As more and more people rely on Wi-Fi networks to access the internet, Wi-Fi advertising is expected to grow rapidly in the near future.

WiFi Advertising For Businesses

Wi-Fi advertising can be an effective way for businesses to reach customers and promote their products and services. Here are a few ways that a business can use Wi-Fi advertising:

Captive portals: A business can use a captive portal platform to create a custom web portal that customers are required to interact with in order to gain access to the business' Wi-Fi network. This portal can be used to display ads and promotions for the business' products and services.

Beacon technology: A business can use beacon technology to send push notifications to customers' smartphones when they are in the business or nearby. These notifications can be used to promote specific products or services, such as discounts on food and drinks, or upcoming events.

Mobile apps: A business can create a mobile app that customers can download to access the business' Wi-Fi network. The app can be used to deliver ads and promotions, such as discounts on products and services, to customers as they use their devices.

Wi-Fi analytics: A business can use Wi-Fi analytics platforms to gather data on customers, such as their demographics and browsing habits. This data can be used to create more effective marketing campaigns and tailor offers to specific customer segments.

Gamification: A business can use Wi-Fi advertising to create games and quizzes that customers can play while they are in the business. These games can be used to promote specific products or services and to gather data on customers.

Overall, Wi-Fi advertising can be a powerful tool for businesses to reach customers and promote their products and services. By leveraging captive portals, beacon technology, mobile apps, Wi-Fi analytics and gamification, businesses can create engaging and effective advertising campaigns that drive sales and customer engagement.