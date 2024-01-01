Be Safe Work Smart
Going The Extra Mile: How Organizations Can Ensure The Safety Of Their Workplaces In The UAE
"Workplace safety programs are the most effective when they can offer detailed inputs about different parameters, allowing companies to make informed decisions about whether to moderate or pause future operations."
Dubai Chamber Donates AED10 Million To The Community Solidarity Fund Against COVID-19
Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry invites businesses to fulfill their social role by supporting blue collar workers.
What Entrepreneurs Should Keep In Mind As They Navigate Their Startups Through The COVID-19 Crisis
For startups, the coronavirus pandemic crisis can be a particularly difficult time- although some say that great companies are often created during market downturns.
Dubai Chamber Urges Private Sector To Implement Remote Working For Employees' Safety
Dubai Chamber has already implemented its own remote work plan, in coordination with relevant authorities
Being Productive While Living The Work-From-Home Life: The How-To
A few best practices that you can implement in order to stay productive, be efficient, and maintain high professional results.
First Person: The Impact The Coronavirus Pandemic Is Having On Our Startup, Our Customers, And Our MENA Region
The founder of fintech startup NOW Money reflects on how the world of business will be reshaped for the coming years.
Four Ways To Keep Your Team Committed When Your Enterprise Is In A Crisis
If you have a culture where employees enjoy coming to work, and are fully involved/consulted in the company's growth plan, then they will be more committed to seeing the company perform and survive in any situation.
How Artificial Intelligence Is Helping Fight The COVID-19 Pandemic
Spurred by China's gains in this area, other nations can unite to share expertise in order to expand AI's current capability and ensure that AI can replicate its role in helping China deal with the novel coronavirus pandemic.
How Your Small Business Can Survive The COVID-19 Pandemic
How can small businesses survive the turbulent times coming ahead in 2020? Here are a few tips.
Six Financial Decisions To Protect Your Business During The COVID-19 Crisis
If you are worried about the outcome of this slowdown, there are some financial moves you can make to protect your position.
A PR Checklist For Entrepreneurs Dealing With The COVID-19 Crisis
Remember this isn't a time to benefit, it's a time to show that you care.
Here's How (And Why) You Should Get Your Enterprise's Customer Experience Ready For The Post COVID-19 World
Brands that have adopted digital and human-less experiences are the brands that are leading excellent customer experience during this period of the coronavirus pandemic.
Going The Distance: Why Remote Working Is The Key To A Flexible Future
As the world moves online, there's an opportunity for leaders to reshape the working landscape as we know it.
Here's What Your Business Should Focus On As It Navigates The Coronavirus Pandemic
Three key areas businesses to focus on in these unprecedented times.
The Coronavirus Pandemic Versus The Digital Economy: The Pitfalls And The Opportunities
While the coronavirus pandemic presents business risks in some areas, it also offers opportunities in others. The key is to acknowledge the potential threats while exploring the possibilities.