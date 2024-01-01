Be Safe Work Smart

Growth Strategies

Going The Extra Mile: How Organizations Can Ensure The Safety Of Their Workplaces In The UAE

"Workplace safety programs are the most effective when they can offer detailed inputs about different parameters, allowing companies to make informed decisions about whether to moderate or pause future operations."

By Hyther Nizam
Leadership

Dubai Chamber Donates AED10 Million To The Community Solidarity Fund Against COVID-19

Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry invites businesses to fulfill their social role by supporting blue collar workers.

Growth Strategies

What Entrepreneurs Should Keep In Mind As They Navigate Their Startups Through The COVID-19 Crisis

For startups, the coronavirus pandemic crisis can be a particularly difficult time- although some say that great companies are often created during market downturns.

News and Trends

Dubai Chamber Urges Private Sector To Implement Remote Working For Employees' Safety

Dubai Chamber has already implemented its own remote work plan, in coordination with relevant authorities

Growth Strategies

Being Productive While Living The Work-From-Home Life: The How-To

A few best practices that you can implement in order to stay productive, be efficient, and maintain high professional results.

Growth Strategies

First Person: The Impact The Coronavirus Pandemic Is Having On Our Startup, Our Customers, And Our MENA Region

The founder of fintech startup NOW Money reflects on how the world of business will be reshaped for the coming years.

Leadership

Four Ways To Keep Your Team Committed When Your Enterprise Is In A Crisis

If you have a culture where employees enjoy coming to work, and are fully involved/consulted in the company's growth plan, then they will be more committed to seeing the company perform and survive in any situation.

Growth Strategies

How Artificial Intelligence Is Helping Fight The COVID-19 Pandemic

Spurred by China's gains in this area, other nations can unite to share expertise in order to expand AI's current capability and ensure that AI can replicate its role in helping China deal with the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Growth Strategies

How Your Small Business Can Survive The COVID-19 Pandemic

How can small businesses survive the turbulent times coming ahead in 2020? Here are a few tips.

Finance

Six Financial Decisions To Protect Your Business During The COVID-19 Crisis

If you are worried about the outcome of this slowdown, there are some financial moves you can make to protect your position.

Marketing

A PR Checklist For Entrepreneurs Dealing With The COVID-19 Crisis

Remember this isn't a time to benefit, it's a time to show that you care.

Growth Strategies

Here's How (And Why) You Should Get Your Enterprise's Customer Experience Ready For The Post COVID-19 World

Brands that have adopted digital and human-less experiences are the brands that are leading excellent customer experience during this period of the coronavirus pandemic.

Growth Strategies

Going The Distance: Why Remote Working Is The Key To A Flexible Future

As the world moves online, there's an opportunity for leaders to reshape the working landscape as we know it.

Growth Strategies

Here's What Your Business Should Focus On As It Navigates The Coronavirus Pandemic

Three key areas businesses to focus on in these unprecedented times.

Marketing

The Coronavirus Pandemic Versus The Digital Economy: The Pitfalls And The Opportunities

While the coronavirus pandemic presents business risks in some areas, it also offers opportunities in others. The key is to acknowledge the potential threats while exploring the possibilities.