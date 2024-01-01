Flat6Labs
A Catalyst For Startup Growth: Flat6Labs, Egypt's Most Active Tech Investor
As one of the first seed and early-stage venture capital firms in the MENA, Flat6Labs has been instrumental in empowering thousands of entrepreneurs with daring ambitions, fundamentally nurturing the startup culture across the region.
Follow The Leader: Ahmed El Alfi, Founder and Chairman , Sawari Ventures
Ahmed El Alfi explains the reasons behind his unwavering support to entrepreneurs across the MENA region.
Flat6Labs CEO Ramez M. El-Serafy On The Biggest Red Flags He Has Seen In Startup Business Plans
When putting together a business plan for your new enterprise, make sure you avoid these four factors so as not to turn off potential investors.
Startup Weekend Dubai Runs A 54-Hour Educational Experience For 'Treps
Startup Weekend Dubai 2015, a 54-hour annual event, was staged at AstroLabs headquarters in Jumeirah Lake Towers from November 19-21.
The Recap: Enterprise Agility Forum 2015
The second annual Enterprise Agility Forum presented by du, which featured some of the region's most prominent leaders sharing their insights with the 200 attendees of the half-day conference.
Five Minutes With Entrepreneur Joanna Santillan, Founder and CEO, Afterschool.ae
After finding it difficult to search for extracurricular activities in the UAE for her children on the Internet, Joanna Santillan decided to fix the problem herself by devising a solution through her startup, Afterschool.ae.