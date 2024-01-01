Free Zones
The Legal Viewpoint: How To Structure Your Startup For Success
Selecting the right structure is vitally important, not only in terms of legal and operational risk, tax obligations, asset protection, legal costs, and your clientele, but also in terms of accommodating future growth.
WeWork and Virtuzone Team Up To Offer Creative Work Spaces And Company Licenses In Dubai
New businesses can now launch in the Dubai World Trade Centre Free Zone with the help of WeWork and Virtuzone.
Money Matters: A Guide For Starting (And Setting) Up A Business In The UAE
It is crucial to use precise planning to ensure that your UAE startup can be launched on budget, here's a cost-benefit analysis guide to help you navigate your available options.
A Framework For The Future: Why The UAE's Free Zones Are Due For A Reinvention
With the recent UAE Cabinet announcement around 100% foreign ownership for UAE companies though, an existential risk is posed for the UAE's free zones.
VentureSouq And Latham & Watkins Launch Platform To Help UAE Entrepreneurs Evaluate Free Zones
The Free Zone Navigator compares 11 popular free zones across 19 industries ranging from e-commerce and fintech to gaming and augmented reality.