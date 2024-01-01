Hub71
FortyGuard: Proprietary Analytics Enabling Effective Cooling For Cities
FortyGuard actually started out as a materials science company in 2020, before becoming a data company.
How AirCarbon Exchange Simply And Effectively Streamlines Carbon Trading
AirCarbon Exchange brings a traditional commodities-based architecture to the voluntary carbon market underpinned by a custom built and proprietary digital architecture.
Future Forward: Abu Dhabi's and Hub71's Roles in Driving Sustainability and Cleantech In The UAE And Beyond
As per PwC's State of Climate Tech 2022, over US$260 billion in VC money has been injected into climate tech companies since the start of 2018, and in 2022, more than a quarter of total global VC funding went towards climate technology.
Green Future Project: Simplifying Climate Action Through Collective Action
Green Future Project provides a platform for individuals and businesses who want to gain access to effective climate solutions, and empower them to have an active role in reversing climate change.
Stronger Together: How Hub71 Is Building An Enabling Environment For Tech Startups In Abu Dhabi
"The private sector and established corporates have benefited from government investment and economic growth, but the next wave of development will rely on the success of business creators, startups, and innovators."
Jida Itani On Hub71's Mission To Foster MENA Entrepreneurs In Abu Dhabi
At Arabnet Beirut 2019, Abu Dhabi's business incubator Hub71, a tech hub initiative by Mubadala Investment Company, Microsoft, SoftBank Vision Fund and Abu Dhabi Global Market, announced that it was teaming up with MIT Enterprise Forum Pan Arab to bolster MENA's entrepreneurship ecosystem.