Lucidity Insights' Special Fintech Report

Growth Strategies

New Lucidity Insights Report Highlights the Middle East as a New Global Fintech Contender

The Middle East's Fintech sector is entering a pivotal phase, with 2025 set to be a defining year for the region

By Pierrick Ribes
Growth Strategies

SAP Digital Currency Hub: Transforming Cross-Border Payments Through Digital Currencies

Blockchain technology and stablecoins have emerged as powerful solutions to the inefficiencies of traditional payment systems.

Technology

The Rise of Middle East Fintech: Unicorns, Investments, and Regional Growth

Middle East fintech funding peaked in 2023, with US$4.2 billion worth of funding raised by fintech startups.

Technology

The State of Fintech in 2024

The top five most valuable fintech companies are industry leaders in payments, digital banking, and blockchain, boasting multi-billion dollar valuations.