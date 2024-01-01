Oman
Entrepreneur Middle East's Achieving Women 2022: Alia Al Farsi, Founder, Alia Gallery
Housing more than 100 works by the artist depicting womanhood, society and Sufism, Alia Gallery is currently the largest private art gallery in the country.
By Launching KitchenomiKs, Aankush Bhatia Is Using Over 25 Years Of Experience In F&B To Reimagine Oman's Food Delivery Sector
The foodtech and cloud kitchen enterprise offers restaurants and food brands the opportunity to scale (without any capital investments) through turnkey delivery solutions that help with the preparation, distribution, and expansion of food concepts.
Al Jabr MENA And SD Center For Entrepreneurship Excellence Partner To Nurture Startups In Oman And The UAE
Both organizations will support entrepreneurs by offering access to capital, mentorship, acquiring talent, access to market and collaboration opportunities, including support with regulator and government entities.
Follow The Leader: Salma Al Maawali, CEO, FRiENDi Mobile Oman
"Gender diversity clearly continues to represent not only a key challenge, but also a significant opportunity for the future of our industry."
Ride On: Oman-Based Carzaty Makes Use Of An Omnichannel Approach For Its Online Car Showroom Platform
Once the customer chooses a specific car via the online platform, Carzaty delivers it to the specified location in a matter of 15 minutes for a test drive, thereby combining the best of online and offline services.
Oman Uses Fetchr's Tech To Digitize Its Postal Delivery Services
Oman's National Post Company and fetchr are teaming up to offer solutions to transform traditional postal delivery with the Ersal app.
Entrepreneur's Conclave Will Scout For Promising Entrepreneurs In Oman
Themed "Dive Into Your Destiny," the event is structured in the form of a series of workshops. along with a physical outdoor activity that will aim to teach entrepreneurs to push their boundaries and meet challenges.
Building An Ecosystem: Riyada Specialist Mentor Chris Broad On Oman's SME Sector
"Oman needs a consolidation of the various SME initiatives as well as the development of incubation environments out of government and/or large corporate's CSR program oversight."