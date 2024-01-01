Ras Al Khaimah
Ras Al Khaimah: Rooted In Trade, And Ready For The Future
Free zones or economic zones such as Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone (RAKEZ) have played an important role in creating this diverse economy, leading to an influx of international residents and billions of dollars in new investment.
Trade License Zone Inks Partnership With RAKEZ To Offer Its Company Formation Services At The UAE Free Zone
RAKEZ is already a home to over 14,000 companies, spanning 100 countries and 50 industries. It is largely responsible for Ras Al Khaimah's reputation as a major hub for international trade.
RAK Incubator And Accelerator Launches At The Startup Weekend Ras Al Khaimah 2017
With more than 100 entrepreneurs from UAE and across the region, the Startup Weekend Ras Al Khaimah 2017 was held at the RAK Incubator And Accelerator.
Ras Al Khaimah Aims To Attract Investors With The New RAK Economic Zone
RAKEZ will function to support the vision of making Ras Al Khaimah a leading investment destination for global investors, contribute to the Emirate's economic growth, and make it easier for businesses to start and scale in RAK.
RAKFIF To Promote Ras Al Khaimah's Investment Potential
Gathering over 300 industry leaders and officials, RAKFIF promises to provide investors with an opportunity to network with local government officials and other executives, and learn more about the business opportunities in the Emirate.