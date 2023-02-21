Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur Asia Pacific, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Being a successful entrepreneur takes a unique combination of skills, mindset, and perseverance. Entrepreneurship is not for the faint of heart, as it involves taking risks and facing uncertainty on a daily basis. However, with the right mindset and approach, anyone can become a successful entrepreneur.

Furthermore, successful entrepreneurs are passionate about their businesses, and have a strong drive to succeed. They are willing to put in the time and effort necessary to see their businesses succeed, even in the face of adversity.

In this article, 5 successful entrepreneurs share their insights and advice on starting a successful business in 2023. These entrepreneurs have overcome challenges, found success and are eager to pass on their knowledge to help others.

Whether you're just starting out or have been in the business world for a while, this article will provide valuable insights into the entrepreneurial journey and what it takes to succeed.

Kruze Hunter-Boyd



Kruze Hunter-Boyd is the founder of the Closer Institute, a coaching program that trains people to become highly paid remote high ticket setters or closers for online coaching and consulting businesses. The coaching program offers a unique opportunity to learn the #1 high-income and financial freedom opportunity in the world, and get connected with over 200 top online brands.

For Kruze, starting his entrepreneurial journey was not a straightforward process. He faced challenges and obstacles along the way, including the loss of a close friend, which led him to re-evaluate his priorities and goals. He reflects on this experience, saying, "It doesn't matter how much money you make. It matters how much time you have to enjoy it." This realization inspired him to find a way to make sales online and live an incredible lifestyle without giving up every minute of his life.

Through sheer perseverance and determination, Kruze found success as a remote high-ticket salesperson, earning $9,600 a week. He soon had online entrepreneurs approaching him to set appointments and close sales for them, but he could only work for a few of them without sacrificing his values. This led him to start teaching others and share his knowledge and skills with those who wanted to experience the same opportunities he had found.

Today, the Closer Institute is a thriving multi-million dollar business that has helped hundreds of individuals achieve their financial goals and live a fulfilling life with total freedom. Kruze Hunter-Boyd emphasizes the importance of finding the right opportunity that aligns with one's values and goals, he offers guaranteed placement by accessing his network of over 200 successful online coaching or digital agency owners to start closing sales from home.

Arin Darcan

Arin Darcan is the founder and CEO of Team Follow Up, a premier provider of lead follow-up services for businesses and agencies. With a background in Google and Facebook advertising and 5 years of experience in the agency space, Arin identified a widespread challenge in the industry with inadequate lead follow-up and founded Team Follow Up to address this issue.

Team Follow Up boasts a highly skilled and dedicated 24/7 calling team, which follows up with all new leads within five minutes, resulting in a substantial increase in booked appointments for their clients. The company also offers white-label services for other agencies, allowing them to save time and effort from in-house follow-up management.

According to Arin, "Most companies miss out on a significant number of booked appointments by not following up with their leads properly, and I understand why it can be a struggle. Trying to build and manage a team that can phone all new leads within 5 minutes, 24 hours a day, and then also phone leads twice a day, every day for 7 days in a row can be very challenging. This is exactly why I founded Team Follow Up. We are able to provide a cost-effective and streamlined solution, doubling a company's booked appointments for only a fraction of the cost it would take to do it on their own."

With over 1.5 years of successful operation, Team Follow Up has worked with prominent clients such as Hormozi's Gym Launch and Patient Rhino. Arin emphasizes the importance of identifying a unique problem and building a solution, as well as anticipating and overcoming potential challenges, as the key to success as an entrepreneur.

Reggie Young

Reggie Young, an e-commerce entrepreneur and business consultant, started his entrepreneurial journey by selling iPhone 6 cases on Alibaba after feeling unfulfilled in his career as a Nuclear Missiles Officer in the military. Despite facing numerous challenges and failures, he persevered and eventually sold his first business for $638,000.

Reggie states that the biggest challenges he faced during the early stages of his entrepreneurial journey were emotional. He found it difficult to manage his time between work and building his business and found himself struggling with relationships and his social life. However, he was able to overcome these challenges by adopting a systemic and holistic approach to goal planning, daily tracking, and self-reflection through journaling.

Reggie recognizes that many entrepreneurs struggle to find the right product or service to sell, which is why he created a comprehensive course library filled with resources, launch checklists, productivity, and journaling courses to help entrepreneurs get started.

He also believes that most entrepreneurs fail even after having some initial success, which is why he offers deep dive courses and coaching services to help entrepreneurs internalize the principles needed for success.

Now, Reggie provides solutions for the three major pain points faced by entrepreneurs: starting a business, scaling it, and selling it. Through his services, he hopes to help entrepreneurs find the business and mindset unlock that he discovered through his own journey, stating, "Not giving up and grit is what got me to where I am today".



David Chau

David Chau, an options trading coach at InsideOptions, started in the options trading industry by acquiring a foundation of knowledge through reading books, taking online courses, and attending seminars. He then honed his skills through practice with a simulated trading account and eventually opened a live options trading account.

David offers a proprietary strategy designed to help individuals become profitable options traders within 20 trading days or less. His program, SPX Income, includes in-depth training on the fundamental principles of options trading, practical instruction on how to identify and execute profitable trades, and ongoing support and mentorship.

One of the biggest challenges David faced during the early stages was overcoming fear and uncertainty. He explains that it's normal for traders to feel fear and uncertainty when entering the market, but overcoming these emotions and developing confidence to execute trades is a critical part of becoming a successful options trader. David also highlights the importance of developing a winning strategy, staying up-to-date with the latest market developments, and maintaining discipline and consistency, even in the face of losses and volatility.

David stresses the importance of being willing to continuously learn and adapt to changing market conditions, stating, "Success in options trading requires dedication, hard work, and a willingness to learn and adapt." Whether starting a business in options trading or in another industry, these principles can be applied to help ensure success.

Philip Pich

Philip Pich is an e-commerce entrepreneur who specializes in helping people acquire passive e-commerce investments. Philip got his start in the industry 9 years ago with a dropshipping store selling camping equipment, which he eventually sold for almost $15,000 AUD.

This life-changing experience got him hooked on the idea of growing and selling businesses, and he has since focused on two models:

1) Helping investors buy and sell profitable passive e-commerce businesses through passivedigitalasset.com, and

2) Helping everyday people access the Amazon market through his team at Pushamz.

According to Philip, one of the biggest mistakes many people make is trying to start their own business without the proper experience and expertise, wasting both money and time in the process. As he puts it, "Leave it to the experts to build it for you or buy one that already works." This statement speaks to Philip's experience and the value he brings to his clients, helping them avoid common pitfalls and reach their financial goals.

With access to a large network of buyers and sellers, Philip can help aspiring e-commerce entrepreneurs find businesses that fit their budgets and goals. He also stays on top of industry trends and believes that with rising interest rates, the stock market's unreliability, and the emergence of AI, it is more important than ever to have a solid source of income outside of a 9-5 job.



Successful entrepreneurs are a testament to the power of hard work, resilience, and a positive attitude. In addition, learning from their successes and failures can provide valuable lessons, inspiration and guidance for anyone considering taking the leap.

Choosing the path of entrepreneurship depends on an individual's specific circumstances, goals, and risk tolerance. Entrepreneurship can be a challenging but rewarding path, offering the potential for financial success, freedom, and the satisfaction of building something from the ground up.