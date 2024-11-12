According to leading success coach Saahil Mehta, Bhutan is pursuing economic growth to provide more economic opportunities for the youth, mitigating the brain drain phenomenon and allowing them to remain in the country with their families

The Kingdom of Bhutan gained international attention in 1972 when it introduced the concept of Gross National Happiness. In recent years, Bhutan has encountered challenges in providing happiness for its citizens. Youth unemployment rates have approached 30%, with around one in eight of the population living in poverty. To continue championing the happiness of the Bhutanese people, the King of Bhutan and the government unveiled plans to double its GDP by 2029.

According to leading success coach Saahil Mehta, Bhutan is pursuing economic growth to provide more economic opportunities for the youth, mitigating the brain drain phenomenon and allowing them to remain in the country with their families – which contributes to their happiness.

To help support the Bhutanese government in achieving this important task, Saahil recently headed to Bhutan as part of a coaching contingent led by Keith Ferrazzi and composed of experts across multiple areas of coaching.

"It was just amazing to see how the country was so unified in the decisions that they were making," Saahil says. "The Bhutanese government wants to create an economy that allows talent to remain in the country and encourages those who left to return. They have a very family-centric culture, and the youth relocating leaves a hole in families and disrupts their dynamics. To help keep the people happy, the government wants to provide job and educational opportunities that allow families to remain together."

Saahil worked closely with Gonzalo Ortiz and Bhutan's Ministry of Industry, Commerce and Employment (MoICE) on a program that creates clarity and accountability within the ministry. As a success coach, Saahil facilitates the creation of clarity as the first step in their leadership journey while incorporating the input of various sectors that are affected or can contribute to the country's mission. Afterward, he curates an accountability system to make sure plans are executed correctly and on time.

During his visit to Bhutan, Saahil and the team met with the Queen, the Prime Minister, and several secretaries and ministers. Through their exchanges, they saw that they were all working to effect change in the country and that they were all open to learning from experts on how to ensure that their ideas and programs make the most positive impact and benefit all stakeholders involved.

"Her Majesty was so kind and generous, and she is really passionate about the mental health of the Bhutanese people," he says. "Like in any other country, Bhutanese people, especially the youth, encounter struggles in mental health, and she believes that these problems should not be ignored. This is why she ordered the creation of a task force that works with international experts to develop the country's mental health program, helping people deal with the challenges they face. She graciously accepted a copy of my book, Break Free, which includes how I was able to overcome my mental struggles and decluttered my life."

Saahil and the coaching contingent also attended the Bhutan Innovation Forum, which ran from October 1 to 3 and was the largest-ever international event held in the country. During the forum, the government announced the creation of Gelephu Mindfulness City, a planned community that emphasizes mindful and sustainable urban growth.

According to Saahil, one of the main objectives of the coaching program was to cultivate the leadership skills of various government officials in a way that is sensitive to and in line with Bhutanese culture. The coaches explain the different perspectives and improve interdepartmental communication, helping Bhutanese officials make more informed decisions while adopting what he calls 'Leadership of the Future.'

The 'Leadership of the Future' concept is inspired by management guru Peter Drucker, who said: "The leader of the past was a person who knew how to tell. The leader of the future will be a person who knows how to ask." Saahil incorporates this into the coaching program, training participants to ask the right questions from stakeholders, as well as how to become better listeners. By embracing this philosophy and leaving behind the 'old world' leadership mindset, government officials will be able to become more effective leaders who are part of a more participative system of decision-making.

According to Saahil, in the leadership of the future, identifying stakeholders is extremely crucial, which is why he heads a stakeholder audit, identifying both areas that are lacking and growth opportunities. In the past, stakeholders were defined more narrowly, such as a chain of direct reports. However, future-ready leaders realize that stakeholders are a much wider group, including other departments, clients, family members, and much more.

"The Bhutan government is leading by example, engaging world-class thought leaders and coaches to inspire their public sector leaders to think beyond the old world leadership model," Saahil says. "These conscious leaders are working towards a future that places more emphasis on humanity, mindfulness, and stakeholders. I am incredibly honored to be part of this program, which demonstrates the magnitude of what can be achieved when leaders choose to disrupt themselves first and align everybody to a common vision"

Saahil Mehta is committed to the mission of enabling conscious leaders to embrace the future-ready mindset and accelerate their journey to success beyond their wildest dreams!