Welcome to our list of the top 10 entrepreneurs to follow in 2023! In this article, we'll introduce you to some of the most innovative, successful, and forward-thinking business leaders of the moment. These entrepreneurs come from a variety of industries, but they all have one thing in common: they're making waves and setting trends in their fields. From tech visionaries to fashion moguls, these are the people to watch this year. So without further ado, let's meet our top 10 entrepreneurs to follow in 2023!

Dan Fleyshman

Dan Fleyshman is a highly accomplished entrepreneur who has made a name for himself in a variety of industries. At the age of 19, he became the youngest founder of a publicly traded company in history when he licensed his apparel for $9.5 million dollars. He went on to scale his energy drink products into 55,000 retail stores, making him a successful businessman at a young age.

In addition to his success in the energy drink industry, Fleyshman has also made a mark in the online poker world, launching one of the top five online poker sites globally. He has also co-founded the "100 Million Mastermind Experience" and spoken at over 250 business events.

Fleyshman is also an angel investor, with 43 companies in his portfolio, and his agency "Elevator Studio" has spent over $60 million dollars with social media influencers for fashion brands, film studios, mobile apps, and consumer products.

In addition to his business endeavors, Fleyshman is also passionate about giving back to his community. He founded the Model Citizen Fund, a charity that creates backpacks filled with emergency supply items for the homeless.

Overall, Fleyshman is a talented and multifaceted entrepreneur who is well-deserving of his spot on the list of "Top 10 Entrepreneurs to Watch in 2023."

Brandon T. Adams

Brandon T. Adams is an investor, advisor, TV producer, host, author, speaker, and video marketing expert who is also the founder of Rise and Record and Accelerant Media Group. The two-time Emmy winner understands videos like no other and helps brands utilize the power of video marketing to send their message to large audiences.

Brandon's Accelerant Media Group is known for being creative and creating shows like Success in Your City for Amazon Prime. His company excels in social media content and commercials that hit the bull's eye. He enjoys using new ways to create video content and has helped launch products that have generated more than $100 million in revenue.

He's now encouraging more people to try video marketing through Rise and Record, an event that helps individuals and brands utilize the power of videos. The third edition of the two-day event will kick start on October 17th in Nashville and feature some well-known names from different industries. It will give visitors a chance to market their products or services, meet like-minded people, and be able to have the knowledge and tools necessary to share their story with the world through video marketing.

When not working on videos and helping others through his coaching program, Brandon likes to take part in charitable causes and has helped raise more than $200,000 for various charities. He's also a serial investor and has invested in over 30 companies in different industries such as AI, blockchain, crypto, telemedicine, and entertainment.

Go here to know more about Brandon's interests and future plans. He is already the owner of 3 trademarks and 2 patents and has plans to push his company's portfolio to $100 million in the next 36 months.

Jen Gottlieb

Jen Gottlieb is a former Broadway actor, VH1 host, and now an entrepreneur who co-founded the online training and education company, Super Connector Media. Her award-winning company helps entrepreneurs reach more people and grow their businesses by leveraging social media.

Recognized as one of the "Top 50 Speakers in The World" by Real Leaders Magazine, Jen has several accolades to her credit, including being #2 in Maxim Magazine's "Top Entrepreneurs of 2022". She has appeared in a number of popular platforms like Forbes, Business Insider, and CBS, and was named one of the "Top 11 Coaches" by Gwyneth Paltrow's Goop.

When not helping clients, she's keynoting internationally and sharing stages with popular names like Snoop Dogg, Martha Stewart, Gary Vaynerchuck, Emmit Smith, and others.

Her acting career has taught her the art of connecting with audiences and she uses this experience to disrupt the traditional PR agency and introduce new ways of becoming 'an expert'. Her company focuses on live events, mentorship programs, online training, and more. She works with all kinds of clients, including doctors, coaches, business owners, makeup gurus, and fitness experts.

Jen's current passion is the Super Connector Mastermind, one of the leading mentorship programs in the world. It helps people understand how to gain credibility and use their name to build a fortune. Go here to know more about Mastermind and see what Jennifer is planning next.

Ryan Hildreth

Ryan Hildreth's entrepreneurship journey started at a very young age and today he leads two 7 figure companies, cashflowchannels.com and systemstoclose.com. He serves more than 600 clients around the world and has several awards to his credit, including the 2022 ClickFunnels Two Comma Club Award for taking his consulting business from $0 to $1.3 million in only 12 months.

A big name on the internet, Ryan Hildreth has a combined following of over one million. He helps startups build successful Youtube Automation channels through Cashflow Channels. Whereas, his new business, Systems To Close, targets service based businesses, including mentors and coaches. It's the only firm offering the latest AI YouTube ads strategy.

Hildreth helps entrepreneurs scale past 7 figures by using a mix of marketing techniques such as YouTube ads, automations, email marketing, and more. Ryan Hildreth offers quarterly business assessments, interactive live coaching calls, and access to a private mastermind group to help clients achieve their goals in a short span of time.

Click here to know more about Ryan Hildreth and his businesses.

Jason Wojo

Meet Jason Wojo, a leading entrepreneur and expert in paid advertising and proven sales systems. He has an impressive track record, having sold more than $100 million online through his marketing agency, Wojo Media. This 8-figure business helps businesses of all sizes grow and scale through a range of marketing techniques, including paid ads, landing page copy, cold traffic offers, and backend sales systems.

Jason has been recognized for his work, appearing in Entrepreneur Magazine and being named to the 30 Under 30 list by NY Weekly Magazine for introducing one of the highest converting offers on the internet. His company caters to almost all niches and he works with both startups and large businesses. Jason uses a mix of offer creation, compelling copy, sales systems and ad creative strategies to achieve his advertising success and has successfully scaled over 50 businesses to 7 and 8 figures.

In addition to running Wojo Media, Jason is always looking for new opportunities to help businesses succeed. He designs customized strategies according to the brand, offer, and messaging that he works with, and is constantly seeking out ways to improve and grow his firm. If you want to learn more about Jason and the services offered by Wojo Media, click here. With his expertise and track record of success, Jason is definitely an entrepreneur to follow in 2023 and beyond.

Heinrich Stasuik

Heinrich Stasuik is the founder of Wild Thyme Restaurant Group, a highly successful company that operates 32 locations across 5 states. With a degree in hotel management from Modul University in Vienna, Austria, Heinrich has always been passionate about the food and hospitality industry. He started his company in 2009 with one small restaurant in Sedona, Arizona, and through hard work and determination, he has grown it into a group of 6 successful brands.

These brands include Shorebird Coastal eatery, Mole` Fine Cuisine of Mexico, Jay Birds Chicken, Stagecoach Country Roadhouse, Kai Modern Japanese Bistro, and Spoke & Wheel Tavern. These full-service restaurants are known for their high-quality food, friendly service, and upbeat ambiance. Heinrich's dedication and innovation in the industry have not gone unnoticed, as he was named the Restaurant Innovator of the Year by Arizona Foothills Magazine in November 2022.

Heinrich's advice to young entrepreneurs is to be fully committed to what you do and to never cut corners. He believes that if you are going to take on a task, you should do it the right way or not do it at all. His own commitment to excellence has paid off, as Wild Thyme Restaurant Group is now a thriving company with a strong presence in the food and hospitality industry. If you want to learn more about Heinrich Stasiuk and Wild Thyme Restaurant Group, click here.

Ken Wentworth (aka Mr. Biz®)

More popularly known as Mr. Biz®, Ken Wentworth is a business strategist, entrepreneur, bestselling author, speaker, Board Advisor, investor, World Record holder and award-winning radio show host who helps business owners run their companies more profitably and more efficiently.

After a successful corporate career, in which he ascended to the Top 3% at a Fortune 15 Company, he satisfied a long-time calling and jumped into the entrepreneurial world by launching Mr. Biz Solutions. The company offers a variety of services, including direct consultations, online courses and a soon-to-be-launched virtual continuity program.

When not working directly with clients, he likes to author books and has written several bestsellers, including his most recent, "Don't Fake the Funk", which provides a proprietary, four-step process to achieve massive goals. In addition, he hosts the award-winning show, "Mr. Biz Radio", that airs for 20+ hours each week on several platforms, including the Mr. Biz Network streaming platform.

Ken has worked across many industries to help businesses achieve record-breaking results, even during the recent economic challenges. Coinciding with his plans to grow Mr. Biz Solutions, Mr. Biz® will launch a subscription service in 2023 that will provide access to experts in several disciplines with the target to help 10,000 businesses in the next five years.

With the success he has achieved in several endeavors, including six World Records, he is a highly sought after speaker, expert guest and mentor. Ken has appeared on a multitude of media sources, including >350 interviews across Forbes, American Express, J.P. Morgan and Yahoo Finance, among many others. Go here to learn more about Mr. Biz® and how he can help you.

Ajit Nawalkha

Ajit Nawalkha is a podcast host, speaker, author, coach, trainer, and serial entrepreneur with an exciting entrepreneurial journey. After a failed startup and several unsuccessful partnerships, he started Evercoach, a well-known coach training platform that reaches more than 250,000 coaches a year. In addition, he has co-founded and founded several other startups, including Dharma Coaching Institute, and Global Grit Institute.

A believer in spirituality, karma, and humanity, Ajit offers training through Evercoach in the fields of life, health, business, and spirituality. He uses education and experiences to prepare better coaches and enjoys a global reach. Moreover, he also hosts a podcast called 'Master Coaching with Ajit' and posts regularly on his YouTube channel with the aim to bring coaching tools to the masses.

Ajit focuses on lifestyle changes and believes that coaching is more than just a career. His mission is to help people find success and have a better understanding of who they are. He has launched several 8-figure businesses in the transformation space and is working to grow his startups. Go here to know more about Ajit's latest endeavors and follow his journey.

Troy Ericson

When it comes to email marketing, Troy Ericson knows how to get people to buy. An entrepreneur, mentor, email marketer, copywriter, (and even a musician and former college baseball player), Troy is best known for founding Email Paramedic, possibly the world's only Email List Management agency that has generated more than $50 million for clients by improving email copy and deliverability.

The business focuses on reviving dull or dead email lists to maximize revenue. One of their most popular services is 'Email List Management' that involves sending daily emails, monitoring deliverability, and using automation to win more subscribers, increase engagement, and drive new email revenue. The company is the only email marketing firm guaranteeing Primary Tab Deliverability & re-engagement of inactive subscribers.

Troy has helped hundreds of businesses make 5-6 extra figures per month from their email lists alone and now also trains freelancers to be better email marketers. Recognized as one of the top copywriters in the world, Troy also owns Copywriting.org, EmailDeliverability.com, EmailListManagement.com, MailGenius.com, & TroyEricson.com.

Click here to know more about Troy and how he helps businesses increase revenue through email marketing and copywriting.

Ellie Shefi

Ellie Shefi is an attorney, advisor, entrepreneur, leadership consultant, corporate trainer, keynote speaker, and #1 international best-selling and award-winning author who helps organizations optimize their culture and individuals expand their influence. As the founder of MTC Consulting, Ellie leverages more than 30 years of experience in law, business, education, and human rights advocacy to help organizations build resilient teams and world-class cultures while developing influential leaders. Serving as a strategic advisor to governments, universities, corporations, entrepreneurs, and NGOs, she has successfully helped organizations mitigate risk, optimize their operations, and align their teams.

Dedicated to empowering others to use their voice, Ellie founded Made to Change the World™ Publishing, a full-service independent publishing house, where she guides aspiring best-selling authors through the writing and publishing process and helps leaders amplify their message so they can scale their impact. Additionally, Ellie appears on top platforms like NBC, ABC, and CBS and hosts the Free by Design™ television show, the Creating an Impervious Mind® YouTube series, and the You Are Not Your Scars® podcast.