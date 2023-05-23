As we head into the second half of 2023, it's more important than ever to take a proactive approach to your business and seek guidance from those who have succeeded before you.

Entrepreneurship is a journey that requires hard work, dedication, and the right mindset. The business world is constantly evolving, and staying on top of the latest trends and strategies is essential for success. As we head into the second half of 2023, it's more important than ever to take a proactive approach to your business and seek guidance from those who have succeeded before you. In this article, we've gathered insights from top entrepreneurs who share their business tips for 2023.

Beatriz Repiso

Beatriz Repiso is a passionate entrepreneur and the founder of a leading international digital marketing agency that specializes in catering to multilingual and multinational enterprises. With a strong focus on the financial niche, Beatriz and her team pride themselves on their ability to provide localization services, ensuring that language and culture are expertly woven into tailored marketing strategies. Beatriz's agency is dedicated to helping businesses expand their global reach by adapting their marketing efforts to resonate with diverse audiences across various geographies.

Advice For Entrepreneurs:



As an entrepreneur, one of the most valuable lessons you can learn is the importance of adaptability and patience in the face of constant change. Success is rarely achieved overnight, and it takes time for your strategies to bear fruit. Don't be afraid to explore multiple avenues and have a contingency plan in place for when things don't go as expected. Remember that language and cultural nuances can significantly impact your business, so it's essential to remain open to new perspectives and be willing to adjust your approach accordingly. Embrace the journey, and never lose sight of the ultimate goal – building a thriving, sustainable business that transcends borders and makes a meaningful impact on the world.



Nestor Vasquez





Nestor Vazquez is an experienced SEO consultant based in Mexico. He supports entrepreneurs trying to make their businesses more visible and profitable in a crowded online market, with his media experience amounts to thousands of pages, and his expertise in e-commerce is both local and international.

Advice For Entrepreneurs:

Nestor Vazquez is inspired by Reid Hoffman phrase: "If you are not embarrassed by the first version of your product you've launched too late." Which means that an important lesson you can learn is if you wait until your product is perfect before you release it, you may be waiting too long. Instead, you should aim to get your product out to the public as soon as possible, even if it's not perfect yet. This is because the first version of your product will almost never be perfect, and you will always find ways to improve it.

That's suggests that it's better to take action and get your product out there, even if you feel a little embarrassed by its imperfections. This way, you can start getting feedback from your customers and making improvements based on their suggestions. In the end, your product will be better for it, and you'll be more likely to succeed.

Victor Mäki

Victor Mäki is a serial entrepreneur with a diverse portfolio, spanning across finance, real estate, SaaS, and mobile applications. As the owner of Coin Real Estate, he has established a pioneering position in the web3 and crypto space by accepting bitcoin and various other cryptocurrencies as payment methods. Victor's innate ability to seize opportunities in a wide range of industries has set him apart as an innovative leader, consistently pushing the boundaries of traditional business practices.

Advice For Entrepreneurs:

Embrace every opportunity that comes your way, and never close doors to new possibilities. The key to success as an entrepreneur lies in expanding your network, treating people with respect, and investing in continuous education. Surround yourself with individuals who share your vision for growth and possess a strong work ethic, as these are qualities that cannot be taught. Remember that those who grow alongside you are more likely to remain loyal partners in your journey. Keep an open mind, cultivate meaningful relationships, and nurture a culture of learning and development – this will not only propel your business forward but also lay the foundation for a fulfilling entrepreneurial experience.

Gregor Gregersen

Greger Gregersen is the Founder of Silver Bullion Pte Ltd. The company provides segregated ownership of physical gold, silver, platinum, nickel, and other metals while minimizing storage, counterparty, and jurisdictional risks in a manner that traditional financial institutions cannot.

Silver Bullion eliminates counterparty default risk through legal title ownership (not credit) of authenticated property and has obtained one of the best insurance coverage to protect your property. Most importantly, their exclusive Singapore jurisdiction and full vertical integration of their precious metals dealership, vault, and vault landlord isolate them from Western gold nationalizations or confiscations.

Their full vertical integration, free of outsourcing, means that their clients have certainty with whom they deal and their upcoming vaulting facility, The Reserve, represents their commitment to being a trusted long-term custodian for investors' generational wealth.

Silver Bullion is an extraordinarily solid counterparty against global systemic crises such as multiple bank defaults, hyperinflation, or gold nationalizations.

Rooted firmly in Singapore, they have procured 980 metric tons of bullion since 2009 and provide liquidity for their clients by buying back bullion at very competitive prices. They have stored over 680 metric tons of bullion for customers since 2011 and operate their own testing lab to authenticate all customers' bullion, guaranteeing the bullion's authenticity.

With the assurance that all stored bullion is genuine, they are able to facilitate secure low-interest lending and borrowing between clients on their Secured P2P Loan program which has matched over 535 million SGD across 13,900 loans since 2015.

Silver Bullion is a member of the Singapore Bullion Market Association (SBMA) and was ranked the 33rd most entrepreneurial privately owned company in Singapore by KPMG and The Business Times (E50).

Advice For Entrepreneurs:

Gold and silver are always considered attractive investments due to their unique properties. Both metals are limited in supply and have been regarded as a store of value for thousands of years. With inflation rising, investors are looking for alternative ways to preserve their wealth. Gold and silver have historically held their value during periods of high inflation and have provided a store of value during times of currency devaluation. It would be wise that entrepreneurs to allocate some investment funds into precious metals given the inflationary and uncertain global economic situation.

Rob Eyerly

Headshot photography trends have evolved over the years, with changes in technology, preferences, and the way people market themselves. In the past, headshots were characterized by department store poses and dated backgrounds, but nowadays, there is a shift towards a more authentic and timeless look. The emphasis is on capturing the individual's personality and embracing their unique features and character traits. As a result, contemporary headshot photography often embraces a more relaxed technique, with less focus on traditional methods and more emphasis on results that convey a sense of approachability and warmth.

Another evolution in headshot photography is the newest trend of virtual professional headshots. This style embraces the remote culture of the modern workforce and leans into cost-effective and convenient solutions. While the definition of virtual headshots can vary, one option features a simple DIY selfie with limited editing benefits. Another more sophisticated option features a headshot session led by a professional photographer using remote photo capture and offering an extensive suite of retouching services with a post-production house. Blending the best of onsite photography with its digital counterpart, virtual headshots are one of the most accessible solutions to provide connection and brand alignment for teams divided by distance.

With the rise of social media and online networking, headshot photography has become more critical than ever. Keeping up with the latest trends can help individuals or teams make a lasting impression and stand out in a competitive job market.

Advice For Entrepreneurs:

When asked what has been the most significant accomplishment or milestone his company hit, Rob Eyler, CEO at Capturely, responded, "Building my team. COVID brought our onsite photography to a standstill, no revenue. Instead of giving in, our team pivoted and developed professional virtual headshots. This was only possible because we believed in the vision that everyone deserves professional visibility. Most importantly, we believed in each other."

He added, "That's the true definition of success, a team so supernaturally unified and striving towards a common goal that we feel like anything is possible."

Tim David:

Tim David is co-founder of Breakthrough Productions with his wife, Corryn David. Over the past 16 years, their team has executed over 500 events and impacted the lives of over 8,640,000 consumers nationwide. Together they have worked with some of the top brands in the world, executing and producing impactful events. Think of what they do as creating Disney-World-like experiences for Fortune 500 brands.

They take their experience in theatrical storytelling and world creation and tie that with the message a brand wants to deliver to the marketplace and create something memorable and powered by impact. Whether it's a tradeshow environment, music festival activation, multi-stadium tour, or a pop-up store, Tim and his team are experts at taking an ordinary event and making it an EXPERIENCE… That is why they are fore-runners in the experiential marketing company space. Transforming spaces and creating experiences that the consumers who are impacted will never forget.

If Tim had any advice for an entrepreneur, it would be this: "There are only two things that matter when it comes to business. The first; is the impact you have on people; people are your consumers and your team members… and the second is profit. That's all that matters, and that's all you should be focusing on.

Advice For Entrepreneurs:

I'd have you consider that the impact you and your team deliver to the marketplace has a DIRECT impact on the profit of your business. People today are tired of just price shopping. The most successful brands have a true connection with their people… And that can only be delivered with impact and connection. Experiential Marketing is no longer just for Fortune 500 companies, and it can impact your customers in either a healthcare waiting room, a music festival, or a tradeshow… Anywhere people engage with your brand and connect with your experience."

Daniel Wilson

Advice On Growing A Successful Dental Practice:

Growing a successful dental practice takes a lot of hard work, dedication, and a solid understanding of what it takes to keep your patients happy and healthy. We will go over some of the key strategies and techniques that you can use to grow your dental practice and build a thriving business.

Invest in your staff and provide excellent customer service. Your staff is the backbone of your practice. Investing in their education and training will help them stay up-to-date with the latest dental technology and techniques. Additionally, excellent customer service can lead to patient referrals and a positive reputation in your community. Create a welcoming atmosphere and focus on patient comfort. Patients are more likely to return to your practice if they feel comfortable and at ease during their appointments. This includes everything from the design of your waiting room to the dental chairs and equipment you use. Embrace technology and stay up-to-date with the latest trends. Technology is always evolving, and it is essential to be current with the latest dental technology and trends. This includes everything from digital X-rays to social media marketing. Build relationships with your patients and community. Building solid relationships with your patients can lead to patient loyalty and positive word-of-mouth referrals. Additionally, getting involved in your community through events or sponsorships can raise awareness about your practice. Offer a wide range of dental services, such as dental implants, same-day dental crowns, and more. Offering a wide range of dental services can attract a broader patient base and increase revenue. This includes everything from routine checkups and cleanings to cosmetic dentistry and orthodontic treatments. Utilize effective marketing strategies. Marketing and getting your message out is an essential component of any successful business. Utilizing effective marketing strategies such as search engine optimization (SEO), social media marketing, and email marketing can help attract new patients and build your brand. Focus on patient education and preventive care. Educating your patients about proper oral hygiene and the importance of preventive care can help reduce the need for more extensive treatments down the line. Additionally, offering preventive services such as fluoride treatments and sealants can help keep your patients healthy and happy. Continuing education is essential for any dentist in Vancouver WA, or anywhere looking to provide the best possible care for their patients. Encouraging your staff to attend seminars, conferences, and workshops can help them stay up-to-date with the latest dental techniques and treatments. Monitor and analyze your practice's performance. Monitoring and analyzing your practice's performance can help you figure out areas for improvement and make data-driven decisions. This includes tracking patient satisfaction, revenue, and expenses. Stay organized and maintain accurate records. Maintaining accurate records and staying organized is essential for any successful dental practice. This includes everything from scheduling appointments to keeping track of patient files and financial records.

In conclusion, growing a successful dental practice takes hard work, dedication, and a solid understanding of what it takes to keep your patients healthy and happy. By investing in your staff, embracing technology, building strong relationships with your patients and community, offering a wide range of services, utilizing effective marketing strategies, focusing on patient education and preventive care, emphasizing the importance of continuing education, monitoring and analyzing your practice's performance, and staying organized, you can build a thriving dental practice and provide the best possible care for your patients.

George Ligon

Advice For Entrepreneurs:



I started my own law firm for many of the same reasons that every business owner does: I was tired of working for someone else, I wanted to have more control over my schedule, and I thought I could provide better services for my clients if there were less organizational bureaucracy between the client and lawyer.

What I did not expect was how becoming a business owner would make me a better advisor and business lawyer for my clients. Suddenly their problems were problems I also had. Being an entrepreneur has made me a better estate planning attorney and introduced me to many other business owners as well.

To anyone thinking about starting their own business, as a lawyer, I would advise making sure the contracts and legal and tax structures are set up correctly on the front end, as fixing it later can cause lots of problems. As a business owner, I would advise you just to accept that there is going to be a whirlwind of the unexpected, and that's a good thing. Starting your own business will be the greatest professional adventure you can have.

Chris Hamilton



Outdoor lighting and landscape lighting trends have been evolving in recent years, with an emphasis on creating a warm, welcoming ambiance and highlighting the beauty of the surrounding environment. One of the biggest trends in outdoor lighting is the use of LED lights, which offer a range of benefits, including energy efficiency, longer lifespan, and more options for color and brightness. LED lights are versatile and can be used for various purposes, such as lighting walkways, highlighting architectural features, or creating a soft glow around outdoor seating areas.

Another trend in outdoor lighting is the use of smart technology, which allows homeowners to control their lighting remotely, either through an app or voice activation. This technology can be particularly useful for landscape lighting, as it allows for easy adjustments to the lighting scheme depending on the time of day or season. Additionally, landscape lighting is becoming more artistic, with designers using a variety of fixtures, colors, and angles to create visually stunning displays. This trend is particularly popular in high-end residential properties and commercial settings such as hotels and restaurants, where outdoor lighting plays a crucial role in creating a memorable and inviting atmosphere.

Advice For Entrepreneurs:

Some advice that I would give would be to other Entrepreneurs, especially nowadays, is to go all in on one thing. It is paramount to separate yourself apart from the competition and carve out your niche in the market. Every interaction with any person, whether it is a customer, friend, etc., is an opportunity to make your mark and leave a lasting impression, not just to create an opportunity for yourself through sales but also a connection. The world right now is disconnected, so it is a low barrier to entry to create a great connection.

Dr. Matthew Hubis, DMD

As an entrepreneur in the dental industry, it's important to stay up-to-date with the latest trends in dentistry to remain competitive and provide the best possible service to your patients. Being a small city dentist in Rock Hill SC I am seeing some of the latest trends that are currently shaping the industry:

Digital Dentistry: Scanning has become the new norm in dentistry. Analog impressioning still works, but digital scanning offers increased speed, accuracy, and flexibility in workflows. Decreased appointment times and eliminating time spent with an impression tray in their mouth are perks for our patients.

3D Radiographs or CBCT: Cone-Beam Computed Tomography, or CBCT, is a must-have in today's practice. This technology allows us to view the patient's maxilla and mandible in 3 dimensions. Diagnosis has never been more clear-cut. Nothing can hide from us anymore. CBCT also aids in implant planning.

Same-Day Crowns: With CEREC chairside software, I'm able to eliminate an entire appointment to complete a crown or multiple crowns. Patients really value this efficiency in our workflow.

Dental Implants: Dental Implants have become very predictable in replacing teeth and stabilizing dentures. This treatment is the standard of care and is very profitable. Digital workflows can be incorporated to reduce the overall treatment time and improve efficiency. Guided implant surgery incorporates scanning and 3D radiographs to pre-plan the implant position and produce a guide for highly accurate implant placement. General Dentists are

3D printing: Implant guides, Same-day restorations, Nightguards, and Dentures are just a few of the dental solutions that can be 3D printed in-office. Most laboratories have 3D printers for outsourcing the prints if not done in-office.

Advice For Entrepreneurs:



