As we move further into 2023, it's clear that CFOs will face many challenges and opportunities. From evaluating finance function strategy to investing in digital transformation, the role of the CFO is evolving rapidly. By staying adaptable and keeping an eye on emerging trends, these top CFOs to watch in 2023 will continue to drive their organizations forward.

Andrew Tiang, ESB

Andrew Tiang is from Australia and has over 20 years of experience in the financial/ capital markets industry throughout Asia Pacific. He has a proven track record of driving growth and profitability in various businesses.

Currently he is the Chief Financial Officer of PT Esensi Solusi Buana, (ESB) a leading tech startup which provides Smart Restaurant Technology for F&B Businesses in Indonesia. Customers include global brands such as Starbucks, Subway, KFC and many more.

As CFO, Andrew Tiang oversees the company's financial operations, working closely with the company's Founders to develop and implement operational and strategic plans that align with the company's long-term goals. He is also in charge of the company's M&A and Capital Raising activities, recently closing their US$29mn Series B round.

Before joining ESB, Andrew worked as an Investment Banker in charge of Asia Pacific, and held various senior management positions for ASX, SGX and large private conglomerates throughout South East Asia. Providing expert financial advice and guidance to companies across various industries. Andrew's extensive experience in finance and business management has helped him develop a deep understanding of financial management and strategic planning, making him a valuable asset to any organization.

Luca Maestri, Apple

Luca Maestri is the current Chief Financial Officer of Apple Inc. He joined Apple in March 2013. As CFO, Luca oversees Apple's accounting, business support, and financial planning functions. He reports to CEO Tim Cook and manages the company's finances, including its cash management strategies, investment activities, and capital structure.

Before joining Apple, Luca served as Corporate Controller at Xerox Corporation from February 2011 to March 2013. Before that, he held various senior positions at General Motors Corporation and Nokia Corporation. Luca holds a degree in Economics from Luiss University in Rome and an MBA from Boston University.

Luca is widely recognized for his financial expertise and leadership skills. Under his guidance, Apple has consistently delivered strong financial results and maintained its position as one of the world's most valuable companies.

Carmen Martinez, Wuolah

Carmen Martinez is from Spain but has spent half of her life in Oxford, UK. With a BSc (Honors) degree in International Business & Tourism management, and an MSc in Finance, she was able to combine her motivation to challenge herself with a passion for social change: "In this world of rising consumer expectations and disruptive technologies, brands need to be constantly evolving - we have the power to transform brands' contribution to society. As a CFO of today, it is also vital to be heavily involved in managing and leading a team and team building and recruitment: we must be strong leaders, maintaining humility and adaptability to new and different approaches."

Starting her professional career in companies such as TEDx or TripAdvisor in the UK - moving through various industries and various companies throughout the years to finally become a CFO at Wuolah, she admits that her most significant challenges and accomplishments are those where she has been involved in promoting change to make things happen and make a difference towards companies growth.

Luis Marinelli, Vana

Luis Marinelli is a seasoned finance professional with over ten years of experience in the field. He has worked in various industries, ranging from traditional banking to FinTech.

In 2018, Luis co-founded Vana, a high-growth FinTech company based in Central America that specializes in mobile lending using technology and AI. As the CFO of Vana, Luis has played a critical role in the company's success, utilizing his extensive financial expertise to drive growth and profitability. But Luis is not only a finance expert. He is also an entrepreneur at heart, coming from an entrepreneurial family background. He is one of the most exciting CFOs to watch in 2023, and Entrepreneur Magazine has recognized this by featuring him in the Top 10 CFOs to watch in 2023.

With his unique combination of financial acumen and entrepreneurial spirit, Luis is poised to make an even greater impact in finance and technology.

Hossam Mohamed Eldib, One Global

Hossam ElDeeb is an accomplished financial professional with over eighteen years of experience, expertise, results, and wisdom guiding the strategic financial activities of One Global Group. He is skilled at overseeing all aspects of corporate finance and accounting functions. He has a proven ability to work collaboratively with the Board of Directors on mission-critical organizational planning efforts. He can spur corporate growth (and mitigate losses) through spin-offs, and divestitures.

As the Group CFO for One Global Group, Hossam holds responsibility for cash management, audits, insurance, financial strategy planning and analysis, internal controls, financial reporting and analysis, month-end closing, budgeting/forecasting, financial modeling, and financial consolidations. He also has wide experience developing financial policy and procedures manuals and implementing ERP software to create efficiency in the Group's accounting structure.

Eldeeb is a Central Bank of Bahrain-approved person, and he holds a bachelor's degree in accounting from Mansoura University, Egypt and with constructive knowledge of CMA, CPA and CIMA qualifications.

Asli Erem, The Marmara Group

Asli Erem is an experienced professional and academician focused on strategy, future and social impact.

Alsi Erem holds a Bachelor of Science from Hacettepe University, a Master of Science from Johns Hopkins University and a PhD in Organizational Behaviour from Baskent University.

In her professional career, she has developed many skills like negotiation, crisis management, multiple-task orientation, leadership, corporate governance and effective communication. She is a very experienced leader, team builder, and positive problem-solver.

Erem started his career as a Financial Analyst at a Fortune 100 company (Prudential) in 1995 in the USA and returned to Turkey in 1998. Erem continued her career in Istanbul as Vice President of Strategic Planning at Koçbank, now Yapı Kredi Bank. After seven years of work, she was transferred to Gama Power Systems as CFO. She currently holds the position of Group CFO and Executive Committee Member at The Marmara Group. She is also a Visiting Professor of Project Finance and Organisational Behaviour. Erem led the process of signing a cooperation agreement with IFC, the World Bank's organization focused on private sector investments, to realize the Group's goal of "Green transformation and decarbonization of the real estate portfolio".

As for her professional background, Aslı Erem has contributed for more than 25 years to the development of multinational companies. She worked on projects throughout the world. The international focus of her career enabled her to learn the rules, regulations, and business models of many countries such as all MENAT regions, Russia and CIS Region, Sub-Saharan Africa, Europe and the USA. She currently works in The United States, and Turkey and oversees worldwide operations while at the same time designing the future sustainable growth of her Group.

Her main concerns and passions are gender equality, women's rights, and empowerment, ending poverty together with various social causes. As a mentor, leader, and activist, she accomplished significant tasks. In this context, she represented Turkey in the Grand Committee of the World Business Angels Investment Forum. She often meets with Y and Z generation as a mentor and visiting professor at worldwide Universities and Colleges. Erem is a member of the 30 Percent Club, which has more than 1,000 board presidents and CEOs over 20 countries. She is involved in global efforts to increase the number of women in Board of Directors and appointing women to leading positions in companies.

Patrick Gilbride, AURA

Patrick Gilbride was raised in Pretoria, South Africa, by an entrepreneurial family who instilled a passion for working with start-ups. Patrick Gilbride is a Chartered Accountant who completed his training at Deloitte and stayed on as an Audit Manager. After Deloitte, Patrick served as the Financial Director of a Property Management start-up for five years.

In 2020, he transitioned into the tech world and is currently the Global CFO of AURA, overseeing finance and legal operations in 10 countries. AURA is a revolutionary technology platform which enables anyone access to the closest vetted security and medical response unit to their exact location, anywhere, anytime. AURA believes safety is a basic human right, and 75% of humans cannot access emergency response services when they need it the most. AURA solves this problem by democratizing access to emergency services and allowing anyone access to these services via any connected device.

John Tytko, Avaneer Health

John Tytko is a seasoned business leader, entrepreneur, and contributor to Forbes. With over 15 years of experience in finance, strategy, and operations. John Tytko has a proven track record of driving revenue growth, optimizing profitability, and building high-performance teams. John has led finance at several successful startups, including a healthcare technology company and a Dental platform that were both acquired. He deeply understands the SaaS/PaaS recurring revenue model and is keen on leveraging data and technology to improve customer experience. John holds a bachelor's degree in accounting and finance from Miami University, has his CPA, and started his career with PwC's Deals practice. In his free time, he enjoys competing in fitness events, volunteering, and spending time with his family and Ruth, the family mastiff.

Jay Shong, Affintive

Jay is the Founder and CEO of Affintive, bringing a decade of experience in Corporate Management Accounting and Finance. During this time, he held key positions in companies such as Intercontinental Hotel Group (IHG) and UMW Oil & Gas Bhd subsidiaries, overseeing operations in Australia and Malaysia.

Jay provides valuable advice through finance business partnering with various clients, including VCs, budding entrepreneurs, start-ups, and SMEs. He is a qualified CPA (Aust) specialising in optimizing finance operations, developing financial models, and providing fractional CFO services.

Jay utilizes the best corporate practices to establish realistic goals for his clients, helping to create a systematic financial management ecosystem that reduces their financial management burden. This allows his clients to focus on their core business operations.

In addition, Jay is an active speaker at various workshops and serves as a business mentor for CPA (Aust) and different incubator groups, supporting the future development of the business community.

Paul Freudenthaler, Fr8app

Paul Freudenthaler is Chief Financial Officer at Freight Technologies. His diverse background spans North America, from the Southern border of Mexico to Northern Canada. He was born in Canada, grew up in Mexico City, and has studied and worked extensively in all three countries. When asked about his origin, he responds with "North America."

After finishing high school in Mexico City, Paul founded his own company to pay for his college tuition in Canada. He then embarked on a traditional career path, starting with KPMG Peat Marwick in Canada. However, he used the fundamental business knowledge from accounting to pursue several entrepreneurial ventures.

Paul has achieved numerous noteworthy accomplishments, including spearheading the first international mortgage banking activities in Mexico, participating in several IPOs, managing Colombia's largest real estate fund, and leading a Warburg Pincus-funded investment worth around 750 million USD. His most recent achievement was taking Freight Technologies, Inc., an AI-driven logistics platform, public on the Nasdaq nearly a year ago.

Paul is happily married to Cristina, whom he met in middle school in Mexico City almost 50 years ago, and they have five children spread across the United States and Mexico.

As we look towards the future, these top CFOs are certainly ones to keep an eye on. With their impressive track records and innovative financial management approaches, they will continue making waves in their respective industries.