Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur Asia Pacific, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Despite the rise of a hyper-independence culture, many students require assistance nowadays. The constant stress of academic and social expectations can leave students feeling overwhelmed and in need of support. If this is the case, you should seek help to get the burden off your shoulders and feel more relaxed.

One way to minimize your academic pressure is to use college essay writing services. With their help, you can get a valuable paper sample and improve your own writing skills. Expert writers on these online platforms are ready to provide their assistance to boost your college performance.

Whether to ask them to search for reputable sources, give their expert writing opinion, or even have them write an entire essay for you, these services can be a game-changer. All the things that you can't ask from your teacher you can get at a reputable essay writing site.

The only problem could be finding the best paper writing service online. With numerous options on the market, it can be difficult to choose. That's why I've decided to help you and created this comprehensive guide. Keep reading to discover the seven best essay writing companies in the USA!

7 Best Paper Writing Services in the USA

Are you curious to discover the best college paper writing service? Dive into our comprehensive list of top writing online platforms for students in the US market. We've thoroughly evaluatув them based on their quality of work, affordability, customer satisfaction, and timely delivery.

Rank Website Verdict Our Rating 1 EssayPro Best Essay Writing Service Overall ? 4.9/5 2 DoMyEssay Best for Last-minute Orders ⏳ 4.9/5 3 PaperWriter Best Price-to-quality Ratio ? ? 4.8/5 4 WritePaper Best for Free Features ‎?? 4.7/5 5 EssayService Best Customer Support ?? 4.6/5 6 EssayHub Best for U.S. Students ??? 4.5/5 7 Studyfy Best Professional Paper Writers ?? 4.4/5

EssayPro: Best Essay Writing Service Overall

SiteJabber rating: 4.9 out of 5 (based on 21,148 reviews)

The deserved first place on my list is given to the EssayPro service. Their dedication to the quality essay writing and wide range of services made me confident in placing them at the top.

With EssayPro, you can enjoy expert assistance with both simple essays and complex papers in the shortest time. They can handle custom essays, as well as article reviews, paper editing, and proofreading with ease. On top of that, you can receive a bunch of freebies and originality certificates.

Prices

Service Price Essay $11.4 Dissertation $14.3 Coursework $14 Admission Essay $14.25 Research Papers $12.35

Reasons to buy:

● Lightning-fast delivery time. Experts from EssayPro are not afraid of last-minute orders and can complete them within the tightest deadlines. Years of experience combined with modern writing approaches allows them to deliver papers with a 6-hour deadline without compromising on quality.

● High quality standards. If you are looking for quality research with professionally cited sources wrapped in perfect formatting, EssayPro is the perfect choice for you. The service adheres to the highest quality standards and provides top-notch papers with every order.

● Affordable services. Whether you are on a tight budget or just looking to save some money, EssayPro's prices won't disappoint you. Their flexible pricing model is designed for students and includes many discounts.

What students say:

"Never once had a poor written paper from the site. Very, very thankful for it."

Verdict:

EssayPro deserves a status of the best college essay writing service on the market due to its excellent reputation and high-quality work.

DoMyEssay: Best For Last-minute Orders

SiteJabber rating: 4.9 out of 5 (based on 18,095 reviews)

The second among top essay writing services is DoMyEssay. During my research, they showed nothing but great work ethics, professionalism, and dedication to customer satisfaction.

In addition to variety of writing services they offer, DoMyEssay also stands out for their clear and affordable pricing options. What's more, I was able to receive expert writing assistance even when submitting an urgent request. DoMyEssay's pro team helped me to tackle my essay with high quality and on time.

Prices

Service Price Essay $10 Dissertation $14.3 Coursework $14 Admission Essay $15 Research Papers $13

Reasons to buy:

● Straightforward price structure. DoMyEssay's rates won't leave anyone confused. Using their price calculator, anyone can see their clear-cut pricing and know what to expect at the checkout.

● Easy-to-use website. First-time users can easily navigate DoMyEssay's website and place their order effortlessly. With a three simple steps, you will be able to submit your request and start working with a professional writer.

● Quick turnaround time. Those who require instant help with papers can be confident in DoMyEssay's services. Even if you submit a last-minute essay request, their writers will quickly deliver a high-quality piece within the specified deadline.

What students say:

"To the point and covered all aspects of my assignment."

Verdict:

DoMyEssay is a reliable writing service that can deliver papers even under the tightest deadlines.

PaperWriter: Best Price-to-quality Ratio

SiteJabber rating: 4.8 out of 5 (based on 10,395 reviews)

PaperWriter was an obvious pick for third place. For starters, this professional essay writing service can complete various academic assignments of different complexity. Second, they ensure a well-written and well-researched paper with professionally cited sources. Lastly, you can rest assured that their work is plagiarism-free. Request an originality report for free to confirm the uniqueness of the received paper.

Prices

Service Price Essay $10 Dissertation $14.3 Coursework $14 Admission Essay $15 Research Papers $13

Reasons to buy:

● Plagiarism-free policy. With advanced plagiarism detection programs at work, PaperWriter won't allow even the smallest hint of plagiarism. Every customer receives a free originality report.

● In-depth research. PaperWriter is best for complex assignments that require in-depth research and a thorough understanding of the subject matter. PaperWriter's pro writers are well trained to conduct extensive research and deliver well-structured college papers.

● Round-the-clock customer support. If you have an urgent question outside of business hours, don't worry. PaperWriter's customer service works 24/7. Thus, you'll have the opportunity to contact them any time of the day or night and receive quality customer assistance.

What students say:

"I had a complex task and I'm glad I chose this service to handle it. The writer demonstrated a deep understanding of the subject matter and analyzed the case study from various angles."

Verdict:

PaperWriter is a go-to choice for students looking for quality writing services at affordable rates.

WritePaper: Best for Free Features

SiteJabber rating: 4.7 out of 5 (based on 9,195 reviews)

Looking for a legit essay writing service with the best set of free features? WritePaper is at your service. You can save some cash by taking advantage of their free add-ons, including unlimited revisions, title page, outline, and plagiarism report.

On top of that, I was impressed with the dedication and professionalism of WritePaper's writers. Even with such a great selection of expert authors, they are still able to maintain a high level of quality and consistency in their work.

Prices

Service Price Essay $10 Dissertation $14.3 Coursework $14 Admission Essay $15 Research Papers $13

Reasons to buy:

● Mimic your writing style. With WritePaper, students don't need to worry about the teacher's opinion on their work. Customers can provide a sample of their writing and professional authors will mimic their writing style.

● Great selection of writers. Great news for those who are picky about the person to whom they entrust their work. WritePaper features an extensive list of talented writers. You can choose an author for your work based on their qualifications, experience, and expertise in the field.

● Variety of free add-ons. Students on a tight budget can enjoy many free features available at WritePaper. From plagiarism reports to formatting, you can access a variety of free add-ons to enhance your paper.

What students say:

"Excellent writer. Done ahead of schedule. Took on paper with less than one day to do it. Will definitely use again!"

Verdict:

Any student can consider WritePaper for their first order and experience the smooth and high-quality writing services they offer.

EssayService: Best Customer Support

SiteJabber rating: 4.6 out of 5 (based on 17,695 reviews)

Striking the balance between high-quality academic assistance, affordable pricing, and attentive customer support, EssayService has deserved a place in our comprehensive list.

I rarely can spot such a professional paper writing service with such a low rate. Anyone who wants to find a good value for their money should definitely give EssayService a try.

Prices

Service Price Essay $11.4 Dissertation $14.3 Coursework $13.3 Admission Essay $14.25 Research Papers $12.35

Reasons to buy:

● Native writers. EssayService works only with native English speakers from US and Canada to ensure high-quality writing and proper grammar usage. This policy also allows customers to have confidence in the level of expertise and language proficiency of the writers.

● Friendly support. EssayService customer support agents are always at work ready to troubleshoot any of your issues. You can reach them 24/7 and receive smooth and prompt assistance.

● Value for money. When investing in an essay writing service like EssayService, you can be calm that your money is safe. With EssayService, in addition to high-quality essays, you'll also get additional benefits. These include free revisions, 24/7 customer support, and a money-back guarantee.

What students say:

"Outstanding service, very knowledgeable even for a highly technical field! Very accommodating and flexible in edits/modifications as required by the client. Prompt responses to requests. Highly recommended!"

Verdict:

If you care about quality communication, look no further then EssayService. Both writers and customer support agents will show you the best service possible.

EssayHub: Best for U.S. Students

SiteJabber rating: 4.5 out of 5 (based on 8,595 reviews)

During my search, it was difficult to find a paper writing service with better reputation and customer feedback. EssayHub has earned a place in the industry and stands out as one of the top essay writing sites available.

EssayHub's pool of talented writers, user-friendly website, and clear pricing structure will leave anyone impressed. I'd recommend it to anyone in search of reliable service for their college assignment.

Prices

Service Price Essay $11.4 Dissertation $14.3 Coursework $13.3 Admission Essay $14.25 Research Papers $12.35

Reasons to buy:

● Best suited for U.S. students. Both native writers and excellent service make EssayHub a lucrative option for American students. Their team of writers ensures that the essays are written in perfect English and adhere to the American academic standards.

● Handy price calculator. If you have a certain amount to be spent on an essay in mind, EssayHub's calculator allows you to easily assess the final price of your work.

● Skilled writers. EssayHub has a rigorous hiring process and employs only native English speakers with relevant experience. It ensures that your every essay will be written by a skilled writer.

What students say:

"An excellent paper ahead of schedule. It was done exactly how I wanted. Hire this writer with confidence!"

Verdict:

EssayHub is the best pick for those looking for quality writing, original papers, and free add-ons.

Studyfy: Best Professional Paper Writers

SiteJabber rating: 4.4 out of 5 (based on 7,995 reviews)

Studyfy is a cheap paper writing service that can offer a great variety of writing services. From custom essay writing and literature review to editing and proofreading, you can satisfy all your needs in one place. Whether you are a student struggling with a complex research paper or a professional looking to polish your business proposal, Studyfy has a team of experienced writers ready to assist you.

To alleviate all your doubts, I've checked several writers, their qualifications, and writing samples. Every time you hire a writer at Studyfy, be sure they have a strong educational background and expertise in the field.

Prices

Service Price Essay $11.4 Dissertation $14.3 Coursework $13.3 Admission Essay $14.25 Research Papers $12.35

Reasons to buy:

● High level of expertise. Studyfy takes pride in delivering premium quality papers and essays. Despite the complexity of your academic assignment, you can expect a well-crafted piece that will earn you an A grade.

● 100% originality. Studyfy ensures that every essay delivered is plagiarism-free. They use professional plagiarism detection software, which can identify even the slightest traces of copied content.

● Fast delivery. Short on time? Not a problem. Studyfy can meet your strictest deadlines. What's more, the quality of your paper will stay the same.

What students say:

"Always does an outstanding job with any assignment I'm needing assistance with!"

Verdict:

The best selection of essay writers paired with their remarkable professionalism makes Studyfy a top choice for students seeking quality academic assistance.

FAQs about the best essay writing services

Can I pay someone to write my essay for me?

If you are short on time, there is always an option of ordering an essay from the best essay writing sites. You can pay a professional writer to craft your essay from scratch and never worry about the outcomes. When collaborating with a reliable writing platform, customers can expect well-researched and well-written essays with originality reports every time.

Alternatively, students can use professional essay writing services for writing guidance. When expert authors craft an essay for you, you may use it as an example of a well-written piece that you can learn from. Whether to look at the structure, the language used, or the arguments presented, a professionally written essay can serve as a valuable learning tool.

You can also pay expert writers in situations where you need someone to check your paper quickly. In addition to writing essays from square one, online writing platforms often offer editing, formatting, and proofreading. Or, you can outsource the research part to them and write your essay based on that information.

What if I need an essay written for me at the last minute?

Looming deadlines are not a problem for professional paper writing services. They can deliver high-quality papers even with the most time-sensitive deadlines. These services are well-trained to meet the needs of their customers. All thanks to their teams of experienced writers who are skilled at working efficiently under pressure.

If you wonder how fast your paper can be delivered, it's better to go to customer service first. Here, you can explain to them the complexity of your work, the specific requirements, and the deadline you have in mind. The customer service team will consult with the writers to see if they can meet your requested deadline.

Many of the best paper writing services have timely delivery and can offer you a 3- or 6-hour deadline option. However, these time frames are designed for urgent assignments. If you order your paper in advance, you can receive your work before the deadline. This will allow you to make all the necessary corrections before submitting it.

Are essay writing services legal to use for my assignments?

Yes, it is absolutely legal to use online paper writing sites for your college assignments. These services were created with students in mind. Therefore, the aim of online writing platforms is to serve as a helpful resource for students who may be struggling with their writing or time management skills.

Once your academic assignment is professionally written, you should use it as a writing guide. Some students use paper writing services to learn how to structure an essay properly. Others want to know how to source and cite references properly. Yet, many are interested in seeing the right academic language and ways to strengthen their argument.

At the end of the day, the ethical side lies with the students who use the essay writing services. While it's perfectly legal to utilize essay writing services for college assignments, it's important for students to understand the ethical implications of doing so. Also, outsourcing the work doesn't mean you are not supposed to engage with the material presented. Conversely, it's your duty to contribute your own thoughts and ideas to the essay to make it your own.

Can I find cheap essay writing services online?

If you're concerned about the prices of paper writing companies, don't be. Most of them are student-oriented and make it a priority to make their services accessible to those in need. Thus, you can find plenty of cheap essay services online. Some of them specialize in last-minute orders or quick turnaround times, whereas others focus on specific kinds of papers or essays. Yet, all of them have something in common— affordable rates.

In an attempt to satisfy their soon-to-be customers, many essay writing services incorporate price calculators on their websites. Thus, if you are aware of your paper type, academic level, deadline, and word count, you can receive the price evaluation instantly. This way, students can compare different platforms and choose the one that fits their budget.

However, be cautious when looking for a cheap essay writing service. Do your research, compare reviews, and check for guarantees. You can also speak to writers to understand their level of expertise and whether they have experience in your field.

Are plagiarism-free papers guaranteed by the best essay writing service from the list?

All of the best college paper writing services have a plagiarism-free guarantee on every order. You can request an originality report along with your essay or paper to be sure that it's not plagiarized. The writers employed by these services are experienced professionals who understand the importance of delivering 100% original work. Moreover, the best essay writing sites are very concerned with their reputation. They will ensure that their papers are unique and written from scratch to maintain their credibility.

To avoid plagiarism in their works, the best online writing services use advanced plagiarism detection software. These programs are designed to scan the entire document and compare it to the thousands of academic papers published online. Thus, if there is even the slightest possibility of plagiarism, the software will flag it and alert the author.

Can a college paper writing service rewrite my paper if I'm not happy with it?

Any trusted essay writing service from our comprehensive list of the best writing platforms can rewrite your paper if you're not completely satisfied with it. On top of that, some of the services offer unlimited free revisions to their customers. This means that you can request changes and edits to your paper until it's perfect and meets all your academic needs.

However, it may happen that the entire document is written in a way that differs significantly from your expectations. We believe that such cases are possible only if there is a miscommunication between the writer and the customer. To prevent this from happening, always clearly communicate your requirements and expectations. You can provide a writer with an example of your preferred work or a sample of your writing. This way, the writer will better understand your style and preferences.

We'd also recommend not neglecting to communicate any specific formatting or citation requirements. If it influences your grade, it's crucial to mention it to the writer.

How do I identify the best essay writing service in the U.S.?

The best way to identify a good paper writing services in the US is by reading reviews and looking for recommendations from trusted sources. You can start by searching for review websites and comprehensive lists like ours. Also, try to reach out to the writers to check the level of their professionalism and understanding of the subject matter.

When conducting research, it's important to consider multiple sources. Read both positive and negative reviews to get a balanced perspective. This way, you will know the strengths and weaknesses of each essay service. It will be easier to make an informed decision based on this knowledge.

It is also advisable to look for recommendations from your fellow students who have used professional paper writing services. You should understand that they will not always be able to recommend a particular service. Yet, customers of such services can help you to pay attention to small, but important things. For example, how responsive is their customer support or how attentive their writers are.

Can someone find out that I ordered a paper from an online writing service?

No one except your designated writer will know that you ordered a paper from an online writing service. All the platforms on our list are legit essay writing services. Thus, they stick to a strict privacy policy, which implies complete confidentiality. This means that your information is safe and will not be shared with third parties.

If you are worried about financial security, many essay writing companies also have secure payment methods in place. All to ensure that your financial information remains protected. Whenever you share your sensitive data, advanced encryption technology is used. It protects all incoming information from hackers and any potential data leakages.

On top, expert writers employed by paper writing websites can mimic your writing style. By doing so, the paper will appear as if you wrote it yourself. This way, anyone reading your paper will not suspect that you ordered it from an online writing service.

How do I know I've chosen the best service among essay writing services?

You can rely on our expertise when it comes to choosing the best service among paper writing websites. We evaluate each service using strict criteria. It includes the following factors.

Professionalism. The expertise and academic level of writers are crucial in assessing the quality of a custom essay writing service. We check whether the authors on these platforms have degrees in their respective fields and knowledge of the subject matter. It's also important for us to see whether the writer sticks to academic formatting norms and follows the guidelines provided by the customer.

Quality. The primary goal of using any paper writing website is to receive a well-written paper. Thus, we examine writing samples provided by each service to give our comprehensive assessment. In this way, we can recommend services that always deliver well-researched and well-structured essays.

Cost-effectiveness. Student-oriented writing platforms are obliged to make their services affordable to a wide range of customers. Therefore, we pay attention to services that can keep the price-to-quality ratio. Free add-ons are also taken into account since it's a great way for students to save money.

Customer satisfaction. By reading customer feedback, we can get valuable insights into the working process of the presented services. It's vital to consider both positive and negative comments. This way, you can create a balanced view of the work of a particular essay service.

Final thoughts

In a world filled with hundreds of options for the same product or service, it can be difficult to determine which one is the best. When it comes to paper writing sites, however, some companies have managed to rise above the rest and prove themselves as the best. Nevertheless, even students with good research skills sometimes fail to find top-rated essay writing services.

Fortunately, we've decided to take this burden off young minds and have compiled a comprehensive list of the best essay writing websites. All seven of the platforms we've chosen have been consistently praised for their high-quality work, reliable customer support, and on-time delivery. What's more, we looked for ones that can offer affordable options for students and provide a range of academic services. Thus, whenever you need help with an essay, research paper, or dissertation, you can be sure that these services will meet your needs. With our comprehensive list, you can easily find the academic assistance you need and succeed in your studies.

Author's bio: Lydia Havens is a professional writer dedicated to helping students master the art of term paper writing. Throughout her career, she had the opportunity to work with students from various academic backgrounds. First, as a teacher at the University of America in New Jersey. Later, as an expert research writer in an essay writing sites. With her expertise and guidance, Lydia has successfully helped many students to hone their writing skills.