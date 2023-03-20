Top Life Coaches to Watch in 2023

As the demand for life coaches grows, there are plenty of inspiring entrepreneurs looking to make a difference in their clients' lives

2023 promises to be an exciting year for life coaching, with new names and methods emerging. As the demand for life coaches grows, there are plenty of inspiring entrepreneurs looking to make a difference in their clients' lives. We have rounded up some of the most inspiring life coaches that entrepreneurs should keep an eye on in 2023.

Lisa Haisha, Soul Blazing

Lisa Haisha is a television host, mother, entrepreneur, personal coach, author, cultural researcher, world traveler, motivational speaker, corporate keynote, and spiritual healer.

Lisa has traveled to over 80 countries to learn from people on their terms, including in boardrooms, yurts, Bedouin caves, South American jungles, ancient cities, prisons, and orphanages.

Leveraging these learnings and her education, holding a Masters in Spiritual Psychology, Lisa's packaged her unique methodology into her best-selling "SoulBlazing" book, helping thousands worldwide live more purposeful, authentic lives.

Her clients range from Hollywood stars, music icons, billionaires worldwide, and corporate executives to everyday individuals attending her affordable webinars. In each case, Lisa is so confident in delivering results that she offers a full money-back satisfaction guarantee!

Lisa's other published works include "Whispers from Children's Hearts", drawing on interviews with children from orphanages worldwide. Her nonprofit foundation provides free exposure to SoulBlazing benefits to disadvantaged children worldwide.

Elizabeth King

Elizabeth King is a high 6-figure CEO, Master Certified ICF Life Coach, Internationally Certified Fertility Coach, and CEO and Founder of the Fertility Coach Academy and Elizabeth King Coaching. Since 2008, she has helped thousands of people navigate everything from building healthy relationships, coping with divorce, weight loss, and relationships with food to reprogramming the subconscious mind and fertility. She is guided by the principle that everyone can help one person every day.

Recognized as one of the top fertility coaches in the world, Elizabeth has helped women of all backgrounds in more than 20 countries conceive naturally through 1:1 coaching. She also supports clients through IVF, early pregnancy PTSD, miscarriage, and new parenting. Her passion for ensuring that no one has to walk through a fertility journey alone inspired her to create the fully accredited Fertility Coach Academy (FCA), which trains other women on how to build successful, heart-centered businesses and become Certified Fertility Coaches.

After having three children of her own after age 40, Elizabeth believes taking a more holistic approach is the key to conceiving and carrying a healthy baby. Her unique coaching framework dubbed the Creation Continuum, focuses on more than just a medical diagnosis but also the power of the mind, feminine energy, and full-body wellness. This groundbreaking approach attracts her to clients and future coaches alike.

Elizabeth shares her love of fertility with over 26k followers on Instagram, hosts the Creation Innovation podcast, and has been featured in publications like Forbes, BBC, Newsweek, Entrepreneur, The New York Post, Romper, and Parade Magazine, as well as in numerous television and podcast interviews.

Tony Robbins, Tony Robbins

Tony Robbins is a world-renowned life coach, entrepreneur, and bestselling author. He has been the driving force behind hundreds of thousands of people transforming their lives and achieving their goals. With over four decades of experience in the self-help and coaching space, Tony has become one of the most influential names in his field. Millions have attended his seminars, and his books have sold millions more copies. As an advocate for potential human growth, Tony continues to empower individuals to create lasting change in their lives through his principles of personal development strategies. He is an iconic leader and mentor to entrepreneurs worldwide looking to break free from limiting beliefs and tap into their true potential. From business advice to relationship counseling, Tony's expertise is unparalleled.

Stacey Brass-Russell, SBR Coaching

Stacey Brass-Russell Stacey Brass-Russell is a master life and business coach who is on a mission to empower people to embrace big life changes and to believe that they can use their passion, gifts and skills to make money doing what they love.

With a career that spans from the original Broadway production of ANNIE when she was 10 years old to certified yoga teacher and studio owner to multiple six figure entrepreneur, Stacey has a wealth of experience and expertise to draw from.

Her unique approach to coaching, mentoring and teaching brings together brain science, yoga philosophy, somatic principles, positive psychology and the laws of attraction. Stacey is an expert at helping her clients achieve their goals and dreams by reverse engineering outcomes, overcoming blocks and developing customized business strategies.

Stacey's uncanny ability to draw out her clients' missions, messages and brilliance has helped them embrace big life changes, start and create 6-figure businesses, launch courses and programs, host summits, write books and start podcasts. Her reach is global, serving clients all over the world in her business program "The Passionate & Prosperous Academy", 1:1 and in masterminds.

Stacey is the host of the popular "Passionate & Prosperous" podcast, a sought after speaker and has been named one of the top 15 coaches in New York City in 2023 by Influence Digest. She resides in NYC with her husband and two cats.

Dr. Jackie Lau

Dr. Jackie Lau is a neuroscientist and award-winning international life coach fascinated with consciousness, human perception, and the mechanisms intertwining our mental, emotional, and behavioral states.

As a strategic interventionist and breakthrough specialist, Jackie is dedicated to co-creating with people worldwide through relationship and spirituality coaching, to actualize radical transformation into Self-awareness and inner freedom. Leveraging her diverse cultural background, Jackie is profoundly devoted to exploring Eastern and Western philosophies, through which she created ingenious intervention modalities that integrate modern psychology, neuroscience, and spirituality. For over a decade, she has inspired and empowered others to cultivate a deeper connection to our authentic virtuous Self and peaceful presence.

As a devout researcher, Jackie completed her Ph.D. in neuroscience in Sydney, Australia, studying the neural circuits governing motivation and reinforcement. She is currently researching neurodegenerative diseases, investigating the molecular basis relating neuroplasticity to cognition.

Asha Honeysett, Light Tower

Asha is a psychologist, corporate consultant, and online wellbeing entrepreneur. She founded Light Tower – the purpose within, and is the creator of the Diamond Mind to Manifestation Model™.

Asha was recently awarded an Honorary Doctorate for Advanced Studies in Psychology and holds a Bachelor in Psychological Science, as well as a Master of Clinical Psychology. After years of working as a scientist-practitioner and a research focus on neuroscience, selective attention, and mindfulness-based practices, Asha developed unified models of transcendence. Based on the principle of consilience, the models integrate quantum physics, neurobiology, psychology, anthropology, and traditional philosophical practices known to promote wellbeing.

Asha's signature Growth Curve of Transcendence™ and Diamond Mind to Manifestation Model™ address the fundamental flaws of the over-medicalization of the mind and the common societal traps inherent in chasing success and happiness.

Asha's online and in person 'Diamond Mind' program provides the necessary paradigm shifts and practices to create a life of sustained high performance and fulfillment from the inside out.

Carly Hill, Carly Hill Coaching

Carly Hill is a Licensed clinical social worker and business strategist for clinicians. She specializes in helping overworked and underpaid female clinicians make more money and have more impact by teaching them to build the online coaching business of their dreams.

Carly helps clinicians break free of the 1:1 model to leverage their time, get paid for their knowledge, and work smarter instead of harder. She helps clinicians find their coaching niche, develop their high-ticket offer, and organically call in their ideal clients quickly and effortlessly using her unique modern marketing master plan.

Carly is an ambitious innovator who has always taken pride in reworking the systems. The industry standards of burnout, under-compensation, and archaic inter-jurisdictional licensure limitations didn't sit right with Carly. Her life mission is to help agents of change impact more lives while simultaneously earning back the freedom they deserve.

Carly's signature program, Therapist to Coach Accelerator™, is a high-level training program carefully developed for skilled therapists ready to quickly start and grow their online coaching business with a proven system and strategy and with guidance, support, and accountability every step of the way. This program is perfect for therapists looking to learn how to add coaching legally and ethically and create, market, sell, and deliver their very first signature coaching program.

Life coaching is becoming more popular as entrepreneurs strive for success and wellness. Keeping an eye on the top life coaches of 2023 can help you find a mentor that resonates with you and helps guide your journey to success. Whether it's career advice, relationship counseling, or personal development guidance, these leaders are ready to help you reach your goals and live your best life!