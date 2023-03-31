Top 10 IT Consulting And Services Business Leaders To Watch In 2023

These ten business leaders have mastered the art of developing and delivering efficient systems transforming companies across all industries from cloud-based solutions to application development.

The IT consulting and services world is full of inventors, creators, and innovators who have set their sights on changing how business is done. These ten business leaders have mastered the art of developing and delivering efficient systems transforming companies across all industries from cloud-based solutions to application development. Their passion for pushing the boundaries of technology has earned them a place as some of the most promising entrepreneurs in this field, and they are sure to be an inspiration to other aspiring tech pros for years to come.

Artur Ashyrov, GR8 Tech

Artur Ashyrov is a CTO of GR8 Tech. He is responsible for developing GR8 Tech platform solutions, supervising all company engineering teams, and designing product architecture. Since 2019, Artur has developed platform solutions for the global expansion of worldwide gambling and betting brands. Artur's vision has been integral to the full-cycle development of technologies for GR8 Tech's clients.

After starting from a web developer position in 2006, Artur gradually worked his way up his career in different programming languages through junior, middle, senior, tech lead, and other managerial positions, such as Casino Architect or Vice President of Engineering.

As keen on technologies, he establishes an engineering mindset in the company. Artur participates in GR8 Tech Academy and shares his knowledge and experience with the students on courses to help them begin a career in actual projects.

Adam Selipsky, AWS

Adam Selipsky is the CEO of Amazon Web Services (AWS), the world's most comprehensive and broadly adopted cloud platform. Adam has been with AWS since 2005 when he joined a small team working on a project that was seemingly far afield from the company's core business. Since then, Adam has held various leadership roles at AWS, including Vice President of Marketing, Sales, and Support. He also serves as an executive at RealNetworks, leading the video and audio software development teams.

At this year's re:Invent conference, Adam shared his vision for the future of AWS and hinted at new directions for the company. He believes that cloud computing will continue to be essential to businesses' success in the coming years. He is committed to helping customers make the most out of their investments in technology.

Ravi Kumar S, Cognizant

Ravi Kumar S is the Chief Executive Officer of Cognizant, a leading global professional services company. He was appointed to this role in January 2023 and has since been setting the strategic direction of the company. Prior to joining Cognizant, Ravi served as President and Deputy Chief Operating Officer at Infosys, where he held various leadership roles over his 25-year tenure. During his time at Infosys, he was responsible for overseeing large scale business operations and driving digital transformation initiatives across the organization. Ravi is an experienced leader with a proven track record in driving growth and innovation. He is passionate about leveraging technology to create value for customers and build strong relationships with stakeholders. His commitment to excellence has earned him numerous awards throughout his career including the "Best CEO" award from Business Today magazine in 2020. Ravi holds a Bachelor of Engineering degree from Andhra University and an MBA from Indian Institute of Management Calcutta. He also serves on the board of directors for several organizations including The Indus Entrepreneurs (TiE) Bangalore Chapter and The National Association of Software and Services Companies (NASSCOM).

Lorena Ortiz de Zevallos, Tekton Labs

Lorena is Tekton Labs CEO. She leads Tekton's growth in multiple regions, mainly focused on the US and growing the talent pool among LATAM countries.

Tekton is a strategy, design, and software development company founded 15 years ago to improve people's lives by designing and building digital solutions that provide value to users and clients worldwide. Tekton´s skilled team of engineers, designers, and consultants collaborate to deliver solutions that exceed clients' expectations and transform the way people experience technology.

Before Tekton Labs, she founded a startup based on Artificial Intelligence to predict a candidate's performance through data and human language analysis. Back then, she met Kenneth, Tekton's Founder, and Managing Director, and started her journey leading a technology company. As she entered the competitive tech market, setting up the structure to scale Tekton was her primary objective.

As a leader, she strongly believes that fostering a learning culture and inspiring high-performance teams to transcend through the solutions they deliver is the key to a thriving business.

Oleg Nesterov, MindK

Oleg Nesterov is an experienced entrepreneur and software consultant. He is the CEO and founder of a software development company MindK (named among the 5000 fastest-growing companies of the Pacific by Inc.com), and co-founder of Bridgeteams - a talent sourcing platform. He has over 15 years of experience running a software development and consulting business and 20 years of experience overall.

His core experience lies in developing and launching new products for his customers, consulting companies on efficient ways of developing IT products, and hiring strategies for IT talents in different locations. Oleg is passionate about helping businesses optimize their software development processes and helping them reach their goals.

He and his team have worked on many projects, from Fortune 500 companies to small startups, and helped over 100 businesses prototype, develop and launch their IT products successfully.

Jon Bradford, Colab

Jon got his entrepreneurial start early, creating several businesses while still in college at Indiana University. These endeavors ranged from an online custom birthday cake delivery service to a late-night restaurant that served breakfast food to the after-hours college crowd. However, he started the most lasting company after moving to Los Angeles with his current business partner, creative director, and operator, Michael "Squid" Buchanan. Jon and Squid started Colab (short for "Company Laboratory") after moving from Indiana to Los Angeles in 2013 and selling their first tech venture to Media Temple (acquired by GoDaddy).

Colab was among the first groups in the country to adopt the term "Venture Studio", following the wave of tremendous successes of startup schools like Y-Combinator and StartEngine (which gave Colab its first investment). Colab takes a founder-first approach to the companies it accepts into its venture program, helping startups bring ideas, resources, and expertise together to create companies that solve significant problems. Since its start in 2013, Colab has founded or advised over 100 startups, helped raise north of $300m in startup capital, and seen eight exits across its portfolio, with notable acquirers including Google and Viacom; and most recently celebrated Charge Enterprises's uplisting to Nasdaq in April 2022.

Balazs Slezak, Wozify

Balazs Slezak spent a decade working on various technology projects before co-founding and eventually selling his high-tech fashion startup in 2018.

Then he founded Wozify, a technology and innovation consulting firm. They initially specialized in helping non-technical startup founders by offering CTO-as-a-service. Now they manage their clients' entire product development cycle: from idea validation through user research, value proposition design, UX design, software, and hardware development to operation and maintenance.

Balazs also created Wozify Innovation Group, a collective of European high-tech engineering companies, employing more than 300 people combined, each specializing in one vertical, e.g., AI, AR/VR, Blockchain, IoT, and Fintech. Wozify, the consulting company, acts as a one-stop-shop for highly complex technology projects and manages them under one roof.

Wozify is one of the few European technology consulting firms active in the space industry, working with the European Space Agency and the European Commission's CASSINI Space Entrepreneurship Initiative.

Alexandru Croitoru, SoftState

Alexandru Croitoru is a young businessman from Romania who began his entrepreneurial journey at 23 after getting his Bachelor's in Systems Engineering from the Polytechnic University of Timișoara.

He is the Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of SoftState Technologies, a software company specializing in the healthcare industry that is guided by the philosophy of "developing tomorrow's solutions". He started this business with his partner Alexandru Sîrbu in 2018 based on a dream of developing breakthrough applications in medicine using the latest technologies available on the market.

SoftState Technologies is actively involved in helping its clients bring into shape new medical innovations, namely Linus Health, a company included in TIME's Best Inventions of 2021 that is "transforming brain health for people across the world by advancing how they detect, diagnose, and address cognitive and brain disorders".

Chris Petillo, Rhyno Healthcare Solutions

Chris Petillo has spent over 30 years advancing technology in healthcare IT for top companies and health systems, transforming clinical efficiencies, increasing revenue, and improving patient outcomes. An early advocate of cloud image storage, his deep understanding of healthcare IT has enabled him to implement and support electronic medical records, departmental and enterprise systems, integration, data warehousing and analytics, and custom development. He has been published in several magazines discussing his experiences in the early days of PACS and later in Enterprise Imaging.

In 2016, Chris started Rhyno Healthcare Solutions, a healthcare IT professional and advisory services company, to support both providers and payers. In 2022, Rhyno went global as Rhyno Healthcare International. With his ability to translate the requirements and expected outcomes across all key stakeholders, he hopes to bring his insights, optimism, and determination as a solution delivery champion to help with the much-needed transformation of healthcare IT.

Alpesh Patel, Bexcode Services

Alpesh Patel is CEO of Bexcode Services. Bexcode is a technology-focused company that believes in the power of technology to spark innovation. With the growing market of digital health, Bexcode is committed to utilizing technology to provide holistic health and wellness solutions and cater to the global market. The company offers customized technology solutions to organizations, enabling them to integrate personalized digital health and wellness products into their organization and offer them to their consumers. Additionally, Bexcode provides dedicated offshore resources and staffing solutions for technology-related projects such as software development. By doing so, Bexcode aims to empower organizations to leverage technology in innovative ways and drive meaningful change in the health and wellness industry.

From streamlining processes to creating new products, these software & IT consulting business leaders will lead the way into a new era of computing. Prospects for growth in the industry appear strong, and with their skill sets combined with intelligent strategies and innovative approaches, these ten innovators are sure to make a big splash over the next few years. We can't wait to see their innovation bloom in the years ahead!