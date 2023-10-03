From virtual concerts to all-digital worlds, entertainment leaders have taken notice of the untapped potential of emerging technology to deliver experiences that consumers haven't seen before

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur Asia Pacific, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

With technology evolving at breakneck speed, one industry is moving faster than others to reap the benefits of major breakthroughs in AI and mixed reality to leap forward into a new era.

From virtual concerts to all-digital worlds, entertainment leaders have taken notice of the untapped potential of emerging technology to deliver experiences that consumers haven't seen before. And in peeking into an ultra futuristic future filled with shapeshifting avatars, fantasy-like environments and experiences that blur the line between real and unreal, it would appear the strategy is paying off.

Dipping into a new virtual medium, superstars of the likes of Ariana Grande, Justin Bieber, Post Malone and Travis Scott have been swapping grueling world tours and music festivals for the sprawling virtual stages of popular gaming platforms, including Roblox and Fortnite.

With these digital performances attracting millions of fans and artists nabbing big paychecks, the impact on the music industry is becoming increasingly apparent.

The popularity of the new medium is now attracting another trailblazer. Pioneering British DJ and electronic music producer Carl Cox is set to deliver a virtual set in partnership with tech startup Sensorium.

Celebrated for his profound influence on the global electronic dance music, Cox will be headlining "Intermundium", a virtual show marrying the DJ's musical mastery behind the decks with world's most advanced technology in mixed reality and artificial intelligence.

According to Sensorium, the 30-minute virtual event, set to premiere on October 27th, adds to the turning point the entertainment industry is facing, transcending traditional music concerts with multi sensory sets that are capable of becoming a more fulfilling experience for fans and artists alike.

"The rise of immersive technology is allowing us to experiment with artistic creation from a much more daring approach than ever before. There's endless space for exploration between what's real and virtual, and Intermundium is a questioning of whether it's possible to create a digital version of a performer and their art in a way that elicits presence and emotion in a truly compelling way. Diving into the idea of the Uncanny Valley, we believe that fans will find themselves wondering whether they're prepared to suspend disbelief and embrace the digital unknown together with Carl", explains Sensorium's Deputy CEO and Art Director, Sasha Tityanko.

The resurgence of virtual reality technology comes on the back of a post-pandemic consumer shift, with music fans warming up to the idea of having the world's premier music events one phone, computer or VR headset away. And with the release of Apple's hotly-anticipated Vision Pro headset just months away, interest for virtual experiences is rapidly gathering pace.

For users looking for real-world utility for mixed reality technology, Sensorium's Intermundium could be an intriguing look at what the future could look like.

Known for developing Sensorium Galaxy metaverse, filled with a selection of interconnected virtual worlds - each being a content hub dedicated to a certain theme, including entertainment, meditation and self-knowledge practices, Sensorium has revealed that Carl Cox's virtual performance will be set within PRISM, a newly-released virtual environment where fans can immerse themselves in new experiences and never-felt-before emotions. .

In a departure from the latest industry experiments that integrate artistic creativity into digital environments, Cox's 'Intermundium' sets a new benchmark. This virtual performance combines state-of-the-art visuals, leading-edge motion capture technology, and the advanced capabilities of Unreal Engine 5.

Cartoonish visuals, pixelated avatars and a clunky user experience have long been a hurdle to widespread adoption of virtual reality technology.

Sensorium is pinning its strategy on producing a high-fidelity performance, headlined by a ultra-realistic avatar of Carl Cox whom the startup took months to create in order to convey artist's presence in a virtual stage down to the smallest visual details and signature moves.

"Even in the absence of physical presence, fans will be able to have an emotional connection with Carl and experience a DJ set that goes beyond any expectations that might have been previously set for a virtual performance. Carl is a visionary and trailblazer known for pushing the boundaries of music time after time. Intermundium cements his legacy of innovation and extends it into a form of digital immortality", added Tityanko.

A celebration of music and technological breakthroughs, Intermundium's premiere will be streaming to fans worldwide, for free, through a variety of platforms. Platforms range from the Sensorium Galaxy website and apps, both mobile (Apple Store / Google Play) and desktop, to a full-fledged VR format and a streaming experience in 2D and VR-360.

The cross-platform availability is another strategy adopted by the tech startup to open up its technology to audiences and music fans as it takes its first steps into producing global virtual reality concerts, after having signed a long roster of music superstars, including David Guetta, Eric Prydz and Black Coffee to headline future shows.