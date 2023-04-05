Top 10 Fashion Entrepreneurs To Watch In 2023

As we enter 2023, there are a number of fashion entrepreneurs who are poised to make a big impact in the industry.

Dario Markovic, Eric Javits Inc.

Dario grew up in Basel, Switzerland. He studied Business, and from then, he always believed in self-educating himself, especially in the world of Digital Advertising/Marketing and Ecommerce World. After he got married to a Chilean, he started a Marketing Agency in Santiago de Chile with clients all over the world.

In the middle of the recent pandemic crisis, Eric Javits Inc, New York, brought Dario as its CEO, who turned around the whole company through his experience and knowledge in the Digital World and saved the company from Bankruptcy. Now, the company generates 80% in revenue through its own e-commerce (before just 2%) and tripled Revenue and 5x - 7x earnings.

Dario is still exploring, testing and developing all the possibilities that the Digital world gives you today in the fields of Digital Marketing using Meta Ads, Google Ads, Tik Tok, YouTube, Email Marketing, SMS Marketing, Loyalty, CRO, SEO, Marketplaces and many more. Dario is also Streamlining Financial Processes, Restructuring Internal Processes and expanding strategies into different continents. Eric Javits just launched their first stores in Korea, Distribution Center in Europe, and more are coming to ASIA.

Houman Salem, Argyle Haus

Houman Salem is the Founder and CEO of ARGYLE Haus of Apparel in Los Angeles, California. Founded in 2014, ARGYLE Haus has become the leading fashion design house in the USA. The company has helped launch several hundred new fashion brands for its clients including emerging designers, influencers, celebrities, and more. The Company operates an apparel factory in the San Fernando Valley and boasts a showroom at the famous New Mart fashion building in Downtown LA. ARGYLE Haus also provides fashion design, apparel development, and USA-based clothing manufacturing services to nationally recognized brands.

Houman's career in the fashion industry began in Hollywood in 2004, where he served as the CEO of a fledgling intimate apparel brand, he later served as the President of a startup division for the World's largest costume company based in New York, he has provided management and strategy consulting services to fashion brands big and small throughout North America, Europe, and China. Houman earned his MBA from Pepperdine University and resides in Downtown Los Angeles and West Hills, California.

Emma Grede, Good American

Emma is the co-founder and CEO of Good American, a fashion brand known for its inclusive sizing and body-positive message. With a successful track record in the fashion industry, Emma is poised to continue expanding her brand's reach and influence. In 2023, Good American is set to launch its first-ever swimwear collection, further solidifying its position as a leader in the world of inclusive fashion.

Anifa Mvuemba, Hanifa

Anifa is the founder and CEO of Hanifa, a fashion brand known for its innovative use of technology and 3D modeling. With a unique approach to design and a commitment to sustainability, Anifa is quickly making a name for herself in the fashion world. In 2023, Hanifa is set to launch a new collection inspired by African architecture, showcasing Anifa's dedication to celebrating diverse cultural influences in her designs.

Aurora James - Aurora, Brother Vellies

Aurora is Brother Vellies's founder and creative director, a fashion brand focused on sustainable and ethical manufacturing practices. With a growing fanbase and a commitment to social justice, Aurora is poised to become a major player in the fashion industry. In 2023, Brother Vellies is set to launch a new collection of sustainable leather handbags, further solidifying its position as a leader in ethical fashion.

Carly Cushnie, Cushnie

Carly is the founder of Cushnie, a luxury fashion brand known for its sleek, minimalist designs. With a loyal following and a commitment to sustainability, Carly is poised to continue growing her brand in 2023. In the coming year, Cushnie is set to launch a new collection of sustainable eveningwear, showcasing Carly's commitment to creating beautiful, timeless pieces that are also kind to the planet.

Kerby Jean-Raymond, Pyer Moss

Kerby is the founder and creative director of Pyer Moss, a fashion brand known for its powerful messaging and social commentary. With a growing fanbase and a commitment to social justice, Kerby is poised to become a major force in the fashion industry. In 2023, Pyer Moss is set to debut its first-ever womenswear collection, expanding its reach and influence in the world of fashion.

Telfar Clemens, Telfar

Telfar is the founder and creative director of Telfar, a fashion brand known for its gender-neutral designs and inclusive messaging. With a cult following and a commitment to social justice, Telfar is poised to become a major player in the fashion industry.

Emily Adams, Bode

Emily is the founder and creative director of Bode, a fashion brand known for its vintage-inspired designs and focus on craftsmanship. With a growing fanbase and a commitment to sustainability, Emily is poised to continue making waves in the fashion industry in 2023.

Sarah Staudinger, Staud

Sarah is the founder and creative director of Staud, a fashion brand known for its playful and feminine designs. With a loyal following and a commitment to sustainability, Sarah is poised to continue growing her brand in 2023.

These ten fashion entrepreneurs represent some of the industry's most innovative and exciting voices today. They are pushing the boundaries of what's possible in fashion, from sustainable design to social justice advocacy. In 2023, they are set to launch new collections and expand their brands in exciting new ways. As the fashion industry continues to evolve, these entrepreneurs will be at the forefront of change, driving innovation and positively impacting the world. So keep an eye on these fashion entrepreneurs in the coming year, because they are the ones to watch in 2023 and beyond.